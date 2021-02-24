News

Abia blasts Adeyemi over comment on Ikpeazu

Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State government yesterday blasted a Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial Zone, Senator Smart Adeyemi, asking him to seek psychiatrist for help over an alleged derogatory comment he made against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

 

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, in a statement made available to New Telegraph described the statement allegedly made by Adeyemi on the floor of the Senate on Monday as that of one suffering from protracted case of mental illness.

 

It reads: “Our initial response was to totally ignore the story because it is difficult to believe that a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will reduce both himself and the institution of the Senate to such gutter level, but having confirmed that indeed, the Senator made such comments, a response has become imperative.

 

“Our view is that the Senator is either suffering from a protracted case of mental illness or is battling with occasional fits of schizophrenia which manifests in making careless, dishonorable, unrelated and incoherent statements.

