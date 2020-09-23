News

Abia businessmen seek reopening of rehabilitated road

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Business owners in Aba, Abia State have asked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to reopen the completed Eziukwu road for vehicular traffic.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the first phase of Eziukwu road was rehabilitated about six months ago, but had remained closed to traffic to the dismay of motorists.

 

However, the business owner lamented the use of soldiers by the construction company in-charge of the road, stressing that they were being harassed. For instance, a business owner in the area who gave his name as Christian Ogbu, told New Telegraph that his business had suffered from lack of patronage since customers could no longer access Eziukwu road.

 

Residents said that opening the completed paperwork of Eziukwu road would help ease gridlock the city had experienced in recent past, urging every Ikpeazu to ask the contractor to open the road for use. Ogbu said: “I don’t know why the contactors are stopping us from making use of this road more than more than six months after rehabilitating this road.

 

Yes, this is the first phase, but this first phase has no direct connection with the second phase. We trek about 2 kilometres to our offices as the road is blocked end to end. “They have to open this place for use because the Aba-Owerri road is always blocked and causing heavy gridlocks daily.

 

Eziukwu road and Brass Junction are the only shortcuts people access the Over-Rail areas to get to their houses. “We have banks everywhere on this road and major businesses everywhere, but this contractor blocked the road from front to back.” Samuel Okorie said “what are they hiding?

 

If the road is not well built let them tell us because it seems as if something is fishy here. If you take a good look at some sections of the newly rehabilitated road, it has started developing cracks. Perhaps, this is why the government and the contractor may have decided not to open it to traffic. “If the government owes the company, let them pay them because soldiers brought to block the road from Factory road end to Okigwe road, have been harassing road users.

 

Every morning they’ll sit there, harassing people on the order of a foreign contractor who’s behaving as if our government owes them or as if the road is an egg that’ll break tomorrow.”

