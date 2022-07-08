Abia Central: Court urged to stop APC, INEC from substituting Onuigbo

The Federal High Court in Abuja was yesterday asked to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from substitutingSamuelOnuigbo astheparty’ssenatorialcandidate for the 2023 Abia Central senatorial election. Onuigbo had sued INEC, APC and one Emeka Atuma to stop his name from being replaced with another name.

The suit dated June 21 was filed on behalf of Onuigbo by his counsel, Chief Emea Obegolu (SAN). The plaintiff wants an order of court nullifying the unilateral substitution of his name as the validly elected candidate for that of the 3rd defendant Emeka Atuma, who never participated in the primary election of the APC for the Abia Central senatorial district on May 28 and 29. The plaintiff is also praying the court to nullify and set aside the election results submitted to INEC on June 16 parading the name of Atuma as the candidate of APC, for Abia Central.

