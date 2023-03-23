Abia Commissioner Of Police, Bala Visits Governor-elect, Alex Otti

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to the Abia State Governor-Elect, Dr Alex Otti, OFR.

CP Bala was at the country home of Dr Otti, in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area of the state to felicitate with him on his victory at the poll.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that Otti was declared the winner of the keenly contested gubernatorial election held last Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

