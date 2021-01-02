News

Abia communities appreciate business mogul, Okeke

Youths under the auspices of Ohafia/Arochukwu Youth Frontier (OAYF) have applauded the humanitarian gestures of Abia Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels and Suites, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Chief Daniel Okeke.

Describing the businessman and philanthropist as a rare gem, who is passionate about the welfare of the people, the group urged privileged sons and daughters of Abia State to emulate Okeke as a way of uplifting the society. Highlighting the contributions of the businessman to Abia State, the Coordinator of the group, Okafor Stanley, admonished Okeke not to relent in his determined efforts aimed at improving the common lots of the people.

Speaking shortly after presenting food items, consumables and cash gifts to executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Arochukwu and Ohafia LGAs of Abia State, at Ututu, recently, the group berated politicians, who use their positions to pursue personal ambitions as against the common good of the people, adding that at the appropriate time, selfish politicians will be shown the way out of government.

He said: “For those who have had the opportunity to meet the Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels and Suites, Port Harcourt, Chief (Dr.) Daniel Okeke (aka Mezie Abia), it may not be a surprise for them as the businessman and philanthropist, doled out foodstuffs and cash gifts to the good people of Arochukwu and Ohafia local government areas of Abia state, as end of year gesture.

“The community leader, who had in the past built schools, customary court, ICT centre and awarded scholarships to indigents, has been consistent in his humanitarian gestures across Abia State.

“The donation of foodstuffs by Okeke is not a new gesture but a gesture he had sustained over the years. We acknowledge and appreciate the business mogul for his show of love at all times to the people of Arochukwu and Ohafia LGAs.” The group, while calling on the political class to play the game by the rules, urged Abians in the Diaspora to invest in the state.

