Abia community cries out as erosion ravages road networks

Road infrastructure is unarguably the greatest challenge Abia State has, yet critical to the social and economic development of any state. It is the fulcrum upon which other indices of development revolve. Until recently, when the state government singled out Aba, the commercial hub of the state for the ongoing renewal, the entire state had pathetic road network. In fact, deplorable road was the unannounced evidence that the road user had entered the state from any flank. The focus on Aba has evidently excluded other areas of the state from government consideration.

The cry of people of Arochukwu over the deplorable state of roads is a reflection of the true picture of many communities in similar situations, but whose voices cannot be heard or had altogether given up in frustration. The ancient Kingdom of Arochukwu is one of the towns in Abia State, but it is undeniable that for over two decades no government presence has been felt there, especially as it concerns road infrastructure. The only road, the Ozu Abam-Ndi Okereke-Arochukwu road, which rehabilitation was abandoned five years ago, would have changed the narrative.

The road, if it was completed, would have broken the age long proverb that there is no easy way to Arochukwu. Arochukwu is at the moment stuck helplessly between the painfully slow and endless rehabilitation of the Arochukwu-Ohafia federal road and the jinxed Ozu Abam Ndi Okereke-Arochukwu state road, which would have been the natural relief.

The scenario is not peculiar to Arochukwu town which is the local government headquarters, but the entire local government area. The feeble attempt to rehabilitate the Idima Abam terminated midway to the community and has remained in that condition for over three years just like the Ozu Abam -Ndi Oji -Ndi Okereke-Arochukwu road rehabilitation was abandoned. The people, however, remain eternally grateful to Akwa Ibom State government that has magnanimously built road and bridges across the boundary to the town.

The result is that it is far easier today to travel to Arochukwu through Akwa Ibom state than from any part of Abia State. The people are at best abandoned by the government. But they are not alone in the experience. Aside a few communities in Obingwa and Isiala Ngwa South local government areas, no other community are better treated. The people therefore renewed their appeal to the federal and state governments, agencies, organisations and individuals, to intervene and save the Agbagwu Arochukwu road from total collapse. The state of the road has obviously gone beyond the capacity of the community, which for 20 years has been carrying out palliative work to make it passable.

Currently, the road is so deplorable that it had defied the feeble individual and community effort at rehabilitation. The one kilometer road in Agbagwu village links the Arochukwu/Ohafia federal road to the old Ministry of Works and Housing garage, the Abia Hotel complex, churches, schools and residential buildings.

Some indigenes of the community who narrated their ordeal with the road lamented that the road which used to be very busy in the past had become impassable for many years. One of the residents, identified as Emmanuel Ikechukwu, told our correspondent that gully erosion had compounded the deplorable nature of the road.

The gul-ly has taken deadly turn on some portions of the road which poses a great danger to the community especially during the rainy season. He lamented that if the erosion was not properly checked residential buildings and farms on the road would be affected adversely.

He said, “For many years we have forgotten about driving our cars into our houses, until recently when one of our brothers, Pastor and Mrs Eberechkwu Oji, decided to intervene in fixing the road. “They were the people that started the drainage work that is ongoing on this road that is why we are calling on the government and other good spirited individuals to collaborate with them and complete the job for the benefit of all and sundry. “This road is very strategic because it connects many villages to our Central market, Hospital, Police station.

But most importantly, this road leads to the Abia Hotel complex which used to be a big tourist centre in this community starting from the old Imo State but is now abandoned for many years.” When contacted, the large-hearted Pastor Eberechukwu Oji confirmed that the urge to contribute his quota to the social and economic wellbeing of society made him take up the onerous responsibility of fixing the road through the Nestar Corporate Services Limited. The servant of God added that over N10 million has so far been spent on the construction of the drainage yet there is much work to be done on the road.

He said: “My wife and I embarked on the project to give back to our home town. My house is on the road and I was shocked to see that erosion had completely destroyed the road and it was no longer motorable. People who live on both ends of the road have to suffer a long journey to cross what was ordinarily a short road. “We have tried as far as private individuals can go but we need to complete the erosion and storm water control, grade and stabilize the road and asphalt it.

“We need partners, both private individuals of like minds, corporate organizations, government agencies like the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, the Niger Delta Development Commission, and the Ministry of Works to join hands with us to fast track and complete the road construction work. “Also the member representing Arochukwu state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly Dr Mike Ukaoha, commended the Ojis, for their magnanimity and commitment towards community development by attempting to fix the road.”

