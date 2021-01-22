News

Abia community gets new monarch

The people of Etiti- Ohazu autonomous community in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State have adopted a democratic voting process to decide who will ascend the vacant throne of the famous kingdom. Etiti Ohazu’s stool, one of the ancient kingdoms in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State has been vacant after the death of its monarch, HRH Eze Ishmael Nnakwu, a few years ago. New Telegraph gathered that Etiti Ohazu, as one of the urban communities in Aba Metropolis situated in the heart of the commercial city had one of the largest settlement of residents in the entire city. However, Chairman Ezeship Selection Committee of Etiti Ohazu Autonomous Community, Deacon Obioma Ekpem said that the community had decided to set a good precedent for other communities.

