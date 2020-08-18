Abia community protests imposition of monarch

Residents of Umuokpo Amairi na abuo autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State have protested against exclusion of their ‘King-elect’, Chief Micah Ohajuru from the list of royal fathers due to be given staff of office by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The protesters, who took to the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway to showcase their displeasure, said they elected Ohajuru as their Eze-elect but yet to obtain a staff of office and would not allow the state government to impose another person on the community.

Messages on their placard read “Chief Micah Ohajuru is our Eze-elect, say no to imposition,” “Gov. Ikpeazu don’t listen to those who want to cause crisis in Umuokpo Amairi na abuo,” “Non-inclusion of Umuokpo Amairi na abuo autonomous community in the list of communities in Abia state is an aberration.”

Chairman of the community, Chief Okebugwu Osuagwu told journalists that the community was granted autonomous status by Law No.2 of 2018 and elected Chief Ohajuru as its Eze–elect.

He, however, decried the refusal to issue Ohajuru with certificate, saying that the removal of the name of their community from the list of autonomous communities in Abia was shocking.

