News

Abia: Court reserves judgement on suit seeking to nullify PDP primary

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia has reserved judgment on the suit seeking to nullify the PDP governorship primary in Abia State after all processes filed by all parties were adopted by the various Counsels.

One of the governorship aspirants, Dr Sampson Orji, had approached the Court to nullify the exercise, alleging that the delegates list used in the primary was generated to favour the flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne.

He further claimed that the conduct of the three-  man delegate congress at the various wards was marred with irregularities. The former Commissioner through his Counsel, Rilwan Idris, told the court to either nullify the May 25 primary and conduct a fresh one or declare him the winner, claiming he would have won but for the doctored delegates list.

First and second defendants, PDP and Prof. Ikonne, through their lawyer, A. S Kolawole, in their preliminary objections argued that the plaintiff had no right to challeng the conduct of that primary, alleging that he withdrew from the race. But in his counter affidavit, the plaintiff through his Counsel denied withdrawing from the race and challenged anyone with proof of his letter of withdrawal as required by the Electoral Act to provide the same.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Evelyn Anyadike said that all argument would be consolidated, noting that time is of essence. The court subsequently reserved judgement on the suit for a date yet to be communicated to the parties. In an interview with journalists, counsel to the plaintiff, expressed optimism that his client would get justice.

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ASUU denies victimization of Ebonyi varsity lecturers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday denied alleged victimisation of some lecturers of the university by her management. In a statement by the Chairman, ASUU-EBSU Caretaker Committee, Dr Godfrey Nwambeke and the Secretary, Dr Douglas Nnachi, the union said ASUUNEC goofed by including Ebonyi State University as […]
News

Niger Delta devt: Why ex-agitators should be self-reliant, by Dikio

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Before the post amnesty period in the Niger Delta region, it has been agitation upon agitation because of oil exploration. The argument then was that the region was giving out without receiving any good thing that was commensurate with what it was giving out. Right from the time oil was found in the region in […]
News

NNPP Presidential Primaries: Mailantarki Congratulates Kwankwaso

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, has congratulated the former governor of Kano State and national leader of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on his emergence as the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. In a release by his media office, Mailantarki poured praises […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica