Abia: Court reserves judgement on suit seeking to nullify PDP primary

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia has reserved judgment on the suit seeking to nullify the PDP governorship primary in Abia State after all processes filed by all parties were adopted by the various Counsels.

One of the governorship aspirants, Dr Sampson Orji, had approached the Court to nullify the exercise, alleging that the delegates list used in the primary was generated to favour the flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne.

He further claimed that the conduct of the three- man delegate congress at the various wards was marred with irregularities. The former Commissioner through his Counsel, Rilwan Idris, told the court to either nullify the May 25 primary and conduct a fresh one or declare him the winner, claiming he would have won but for the doctored delegates list.

First and second defendants, PDP and Prof. Ikonne, through their lawyer, A. S Kolawole, in their preliminary objections argued that the plaintiff had no right to challeng the conduct of that primary, alleging that he withdrew from the race. But in his counter affidavit, the plaintiff through his Counsel denied withdrawing from the race and challenged anyone with proof of his letter of withdrawal as required by the Electoral Act to provide the same.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Evelyn Anyadike said that all argument would be consolidated, noting that time is of essence. The court subsequently reserved judgement on the suit for a date yet to be communicated to the parties. In an interview with journalists, counsel to the plaintiff, expressed optimism that his client would get justice.

