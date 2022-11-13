Abia CP calls for synergy with corporate organisations

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mustapha Mohammed Bala, has described corporate organisations as partners in security of lives and property. This is even as he called for greater synergy with corporate bodies for crime fighting.

The CP, while receiving a patrol van donated by the Nigerian Breweries (NB) Aba, yesterday at the command headquarters, Bende Road, Umuahia, challenged other corporate organisations in the state to emulate NB.

He said the donation was not only timely, coming at a time the Christmas and New Year were around the corner as well as the 2023 general election, but the first of its kind since he resumed as the CP and promised to use vehicles for the purpose it was donated.

“We appreciate the synergy. To whom much is given much is expected. I assure you that the vehicle will be judiciously utilized, not for personal use but for patrol purposes,” he said.

According to the CP the vehicle would be deployed for the protection of lives and property, prevention of crime and proactive policing.

