Abia CP seeks cooperation, synergy with sister agencies, stakeholders

The new Commissioner of Police for Abia State, Mustapha Mohammed Bala, yesterday officially took over the state command operations with a commitment to work with sister security agencies to keep the State safe. Addressing journalists at the command headquarters, Bende Road, Umuahia, the new CP also sought the support of state, non-state actors and critical stakeholders to combat crime and criminality in the State. He said he would strengthen joint operations with neighbouring states to ensure that cross boundary criminals do not find it easy to operate in the state. The CP allayed the fear of the people over the recent security alert raised by the US, saying every security threat would be neutralised. He also assured o free Yuletide celebration. “We will check the criminals before, during and after the Christmas. The Christmas and New Year will come and pass without any incident,” he assured. He charged the officers to remain good ambassadors and mirror of the
Related Articles
Insurgency: Buratai harps on collective action, citizen’s participation
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, says a collective effort from citizens is required to put an end to the insurgency in the North-East. According to the Army chief, it would take the combined actions of both civilians and the military to win the war against terrorism. Buratai said this on his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court nullifies Anambra PDP delegate congress
An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama Thursday nullified the elections held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State on June 10 and 11 to elect a three-man ad-hoc ward delegate that would participate in the voting at the primary of the PDP scheduled for June 26, 2021. The trial judge, Justice Olukayode […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Give me my money back, says Trump supporter who gave $2.5m to fight election fraud
A Donald Trump supporter who donated $2.5m to help expose and prosecute claims of fraud in the presidential election wants his money back after what he says are “disappointing results”. Fredric Eshelman, a businessman from North Carolina, said he gave the money to True the Vote, a pro-Trump “election ethics” group in Texas that promised to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)