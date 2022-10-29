News

Abia CP seeks cooperation, synergy with sister agencies, stakeholders

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The new Commissioner of Police for Abia State, Mustapha Mohammed Bala, yesterday officially took over the state command operations with a commitment to work with sister security agencies to keep the State safe. Addressing journalists at the command headquarters, Bende Road, Umuahia, the new CP also sought the support of state, non-state actors and critical stakeholders to combat crime and criminality in the State. He said he would strengthen joint operations with neighbouring states to ensure that cross boundary criminals do not find it easy to operate in the state. The CP allayed the fear of the people over the recent security alert raised by the US, saying every security threat would be neutralised. He also assured o free Yuletide celebration. “We will check the criminals before, during and after the Christmas. The Christmas and New Year will come and pass without any incident,” he assured. He charged the officers to remain good ambassadors and mirror of the

 

