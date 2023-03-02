Abia CSOs Election Observers Call For Arrest Of Abia South RO

The Abia State Civil Society Election Observers, an umbrella body of organized civil society organizations accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work as domestic observers for the 2023 general elections has called for the arrest and investigation of the Returning Officer (RO) in the Abia South Senatorial Zone, Prof Georgina Ugwuanyi.

The Civil Society Groups equally expressed complete disappointment and were utterly dismayed by the slow pace of the collation of election results in various Local Government Area collation centres, especially in Aba South.

The group calls for the arrest f the PO at a press conference jointly presented by Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, (Convener) Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development (FENRAD), Okoye, Chuka Peter (Co-convener) Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) and Nnamdi Elekwachi (Secretary) Society for Economic Rights and Social Justice (SERSJ).

They said that in Aba South LGA, the incompetence and health challenges of the Electoral Officer (EO) Mrs Oko Nkem aided and abetted the slow pace of activities on election day.

The group alleged that how Prof. Ugwuanyi who declared Abia South Senatorial election inconclusive, suddenly went ahead to announce that someone is now the winner shows that she must have been compromised, hence the need for arrest and investigation.

“How can Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi, who told party agents that following some irregularities observed in 108 polling units in Aba South and North LGAs, the elections were declared ‘inconclusive’ and that a new date would be fixed for a supplementary election in the affected units. After this declaration, Prof. Ugwuanyi reversed herself and announced the result declaring certain candidates winners after three hours, saying she received an ‘order’ from INEC, Abuja.

“Abia South Returning Officer (Prof. Ugwuanyi) may have been compromised by political party agent/s due to their sudden U-turn and volte-face. We believe that there might be inflation of the actual result figures since the result was held for 48 hours after the elections.

“We state the above concerns because in some wards, for example, Ward 6, Aba South, result sheets were not available nor were the transmission of results done in real-time as stipulated in our Electoral Act and election guidelines. For this reason, result figures were only entered manually, raising further questions.

“Mrs Oko Nkem E. alleged that her ‘supervisors’ absconded after being dispatched on the election day leaving the work for her and few others to handle alone.

” However, there is a contrary report from a reliable source that persons suspected to be PDP stalwarts visited the collation centre to coerce the EO to cancel the election, and also not to announce the collated results.

“We hereby demand that in the interest of peace, the Commission corrects its mistakes, do the needful following the Electoral Act, and also fix a convenient date for the supplementary election.

“We insist also that the date be set on an acceptable day, not when it will be inconvenient for the people, and that adequate publicity be made to this effect.

“Finally, we call on the Commission to, in line with its neutrality as umpire, investigate Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi and Mrs Oko Nkem E., and if possible suspend them from the supplementary and March 11 elections.”

