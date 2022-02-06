Abia demolishes Aba abattoir, relocates traders

Following the incessant road accidents at the Ogbor-Hill Bridge at the Aba River, where the popular Ahia-Udele abattoir/ market is located, the Abia State Government has commenced demolitions at the site, even as the markets have been closed.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu had stated on Friday that following the recent container-laden truck accident at the site and previous ones, the closure of the abattoir is permanent without any second consideration Kalu who met with traders of the closed markets on Friday in Umuahia informed them that the closure was directed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and it is aimed at safeguarding life and preserving public health.

Kalu expressed the deep pains and sympathy of the government to the traders over the accident and informed them that Governor Ikpeazu has directed the ministry to ensure that the medical bills of injured persons are settled by the government.

The Commissioner stated that a new abattoir is already under construction at Omumauzor in Ukwa West Local Government Area.

He said: “It will be irresponsible of this government to sit idly by and watch while the life and livelihood of our people are threatened daily by the very real hazards of doing business in and around the closed markets.” Kalu who was joined by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry,

Sir Michael Egwu and other Directors, informed the traders that the closure was permanent and advised that all those concerned should ensure they move out every of their items before the close of business on Friday.

He further said that Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the executives of Good Morning market in Aba to allow displaced traders from Ahia-Udele to take up vacant shops in the market immediately without demanding rent from them for at least three months.

Kalu said that the free three months trading for the relocating traders to make them settle with ease and continue their businesses with minimal or no challenge.

He, therefore, directed the Director of Commerce in the ministry and the Chairman of Good Morning Market Committee to supervise the allocation of spaces and smooth resettlement of the displaced traders and report back to him thereafter. On the movement of a cattle market to the Omumauzor facility,

Kalu assured the traders that the ministry is already grading the road to the location while the governor has directed the state Ministry of Works to commence full reconstruction of the road using rigid pavement technology and hinted that the state Ministry of Transport will release new guidelines on the movement of articulated vehicles into and out of Aba next week as approved by the governor.

“The new abattoir we are doing at Omumauzor is an ultra-modern facility with water, multiple slaughter slabs and other provisions that will make life easier for our people.

While we have paid for most of the work being done we are confident that normal activities can go on while we complete what is remaining to be fixed,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...