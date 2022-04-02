Abia deputy gov joins race to succeed Ikpeazu

The race to find a successor for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State took a strong twist on Friday when Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, declared his interest to succeed his boss in 2023. Oko Chukwu, a professional chartered accountant while addressing the mammoth crowd in Umuahia, said that the decision to contest for the governorships is borne out of a personal conviction that he can lead and take Abia to the next level. He was first elected into the Abia State House of Assembly in 2003 to represent Ohafia North State Constituency until 2011 when he was elected as the Speaker of the House.

The deputy governor said that before deciding to offer himself to continue to serve Abia in a different capacity, he had considered deeply the enormous challenges and responsibilities that come with governing Abia State. “If I stand here to tell you that it is an easy task, a jolly ride, a jamboree or a tea party, then I would have started failing myself and my good people of Abia State even before the journey starts.

“I understand that it is a different task but I have faith in the fact that the strength of leadership rests on the collective will of a people to line up behind one man who guides them with a compass to succeed in any endeavour they decide to pursue. “Governing Abia and getting it right is an endeavour we must pursue collectively and I am rest assured that we will finish stronger than we started,” he said. Oko Chukwu, who said he has been actively involved in the affairs of Abia State in different capacities in the past 18 years, declared that as a good follower and a true leader, he takes responsibility as part of the success and shortcomings that Abia has been in the past years of my involvement.

