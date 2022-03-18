Abia deserves purposeful leadership –Anyaogu

Chief James Anyaogu, a businessman, is an aspirant for the 2023 governorship election in Abia State. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he gives reasons why he is in the race and his vision for the state

Abia people are used to seeing new faces, who show interest in the governorship position every election only for them to disappear when the race gets tougher; how serious are you?

I am not like the persons you talked about, who chickened out when it got tough. I am a different person altogether. I am not a politician so to say. I am just an ordinary Abia man who volunteered himself to serve his people. What I am asking the good people of Abia State is to trust me with their mandate for a constitutional period of four years.

What is the motivating factor for running for the governorship?

The motivation to contest stems from the pains Abians have been subjected to by the successive governments. Having made an indelible mark in the private sector, I want to replicate it in the public sector by transforming Abia State and giving the people a government that will truly be theirs. Travelling the state on consultation with my exploratory team, I have heard Abians say they are tired of politicians who promised them heaven on earth and never delivered, and who only tell them whom they are against and why they should vote against someone. Abians I know would want to vote for someone of their choice. So, let me tell you what I am for. I am for total reform, real positive change, growth and safety. I am for standardized education and applicable healthcare. I am for keeping our obligation and our promises, and in doing that, I will ensure that salaries, pensions and gratuities are paid as and when due. In summary, I am for purposeful leadership because Abia deserves the best.

You have said what you are for, but looking at Abia, what will you prioritize if elected?

First, we will start with the healthcare sector, where we will make the story of Abia State change. Secondly, the narrative in Abia State as it concerns dilapidated, poor, and deathtraps on our roads must be changed. Again, the story of when civil servants in Abia would work and their salaries would be hard to come, is going to be a thing of the past. The scenario where our senior citizens or better known as pensioners, whose pensions and gratuities are owed for years, also need to be changed. Going further, our farmers with no fertilizer, tractors and other farm equipment need to be attended to. Mostly, the youths will not be left out as there will be programmes that will make them be fully engaged. In fact, what I am going to do in Abia State is to reposition, redevelop and place her on a pedestal worthy of good reference than what is happeniing in Ebonyi State in terms of infrastructural development. My project redemption for Abia is destined to be great.

You are aware that without a political platform and structure, your ambition will be hard to pursue. Do you have such?

Yes, I have a solid political structure that has been constituted across the 17 local government areas of Abia State for this mandate; dedicated men who are working tirelessly to ensure that our dream and aspiration come true in 2023 for the benefit of ordinary Abians. Then, if you are talking about political parties, I want the voters to concentrate more on my personality, the quality of candidate I am and what I am going to bring to the state rather than the party as many people are becoming more interested in the person than the party. After my consultations, I will announce the political party when the time comes as permitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable.

How much do you know about Abia State economy, and assuming you are governor today, what sector will attract your attention more?

Abia is both a commercial and an agrarian state. For businesses to thrive in a state like ours; the enabling environment needs to be created and such includes good road networks which unfortunately Abia lacks. The power sector is very critical and shall be given due attention within the extant laws available for a state governor. Provisions shall be made to help Abia farmers to increase their farm produce. These provisions include financial grants and accessible soft loans, fertilizers, tractors, and other needed farm equipment. Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) shall be attended to by availing them of government grants and soft-loans for their growth, while equally ensuring that vocational/skill acquisition programs are occasionally run for Abia youths. Education, research, and development shall be given proper attention. Abians deserve a governor who will fight and win for them, not handpicked and who only serves special interests. Abians deserve a governor who will stand up for the rights to life, liberty, religion, opportunities and happiness; someone who will stand up for their safety and all other rights as enshrined in the constitution and as ordained by God. You see, it does not matter if you are from a big city, a suburb or an agrarian community, I will be governor for all Abians.

We know about the influence of godfathers in politics here, so who’s your godfather?

Godfather! I do not have any godfather. However, my godfathers are the ordinary Abians whose pensions and gratuities are not paid, the ordinary Abians whose salaries are not paid, our gallant youths who by the way are not lazy but lack opportunities and support by the state government. My godfathers are ordinary Abians who are into SMEs but with no government facilitated soft loans for their SMEs to thrive, the ordinary Abians who are farmers but unable to bring their farm produce to the cities because there are no motorable roads, ordinary Abians who are being deprived of their rights to smoothly run their businesses. Going further, my godfathers ar ordinary Abians who do not have access to basic healthcare maybe because there’s no functional government healthcare centre in their villages. These people are my godfathers and I am comfortable having them as such. These are the people I am going to serve in their interest if I become governor of Abia in 2023.

You are new in the political arena and some people may ask who is this man…

I am from Amakwu, Alayi, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State. I am an accomplished international businessman with business interests in several countries of the world. I will contest the governorship position of Abia State in 2023 and I am contesting to win.

