News

Abia Election Tribunal generates over N50m from petitions

Igbeaku Orji

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia has raked over N50 million from petitions brought before it. The amount, New Telegraph gathered, is got from the cost of N1 million for each petition. Abia State is leading in the number of petitions nationwide.

At the last count, just before the expiration of the deadline on Sunday, April 9, 2023 the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) has 35 petitions. The state House of Assembly election has18 petitions. It is on record that only Governor Okezie Ikpeazu did not challenge the outcome of his election. He had earlier advised other candidates, especially for the governoship election to spare the winner, Dr Alex Otti, the distraction of litigation, which he (Ikpeazu) went through. The PDP, it was also gathered has filed ex-parte motion to inspect the materials and documents for the election.

Our Reporters

