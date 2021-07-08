Metro & Crime

Abia #EndSARS panel winds up sitting, recommends N500m compensation for victims

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The Abia State Judicial Panel Of Inquiry on #EndSARS and police brutality set up by Governor Okezie Ikpeaku to probe human rights violations by the police has submitted its report with recommendation of compensation of N511 million to victims of police abuse.

The Panel on Police brutality, extra judicial Killings and other Related Matters submitted its five-volume  report to Governor Ikpeazu on Thursday.

Receiving the report, the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Barr.Chris Ezem, commended the Panel for rendering historic and selfless services to the state.

He promised that the state government would study the report with a view to implementing it.

The governor stressed that the report would guide the public on how best to relate with the police and other security agencies, reiterating that the security institutions need the support and cooperation of the citizens, in order to excel in their duties.

Speaking earlier, Panel Chairman and former retired Chief Judge of Abia State, Hon. Justice Sunday Imo explained that the first volume contained, the main report, the second contained all the petitions, while Volume 3, dealt with records and proceedings of the Panel. Volume 4 centred on findings and recommendations of the Panel while the last volume contained case files, exhibits etc.

Hon. Justice Imo (rtd) announced that the Panel recommended over N511 million be paid to the victims of security agents brutality and other human rights abuses.

He revealed that the Panel received 86 cases/petitions and 46 went through full hearing while the remaining cases were dismissed or struck out.

Reporter

