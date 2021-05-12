Abia extends security measures, expands curfew coverage area

Concerned about the growing insecurity in the state, especially attacks on security agents and facilities, the Abia State government yesterday expanded the areas covered by the subsisting curfew. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chris Ezem, announced yesterday that the subsisting curfew imposed by the state government between the hours of 8pm and 6am in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu, had been extended to Umunneochi and Bende Local Government Areas of the state. According to Ezem, the time of the curfew differs from area to area. For instance, while that of Aba and Umuahia municipalities would be effective from 8pm to 6am daily, that of Ohafia, Umunneochi, Bende and Arochukwu LGAs would be from 6pm to 6am daily. He, however, urged security agents on enforcement to exempt those on essential duties.
Related Articles
NIMC staff embark on indefinite strike over welfare
Members of staff of the Bayelsa State office of the National Identity Management Communication (NIMC) yesterday joined their peers across the federal to embark on nationwide indefinite strike over what they described as poor allowance and working condition under COVID-19 pandemic. Leading a protest in Yenagoa, the state capital, Paul Soroh, said that while they […]
Fire incident at our complex minor – Army
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja There was palpable fear, Tuesday, in military circles, as fire raged from the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja. New Telegraph reports that the Defence, Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, all have their headquarters within the complex. In a terse statement, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. […]
Seven stolen children found in Anambra, Enugu –Kano govt
Kano State government yesterday announced the discovery of seven children, stolen from the state but trafficked to Anambra and Enugu states by a child trafficking syndicate. The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, told journalists that the government had already identified the children and that they would soon be reunited with their parents. […]
