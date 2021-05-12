Abia extends security measures, expands curfew coverage area

Concerned about the growing insecurity in the state, especially attacks on security agents and facilities, the Abia State government yesterday expanded the areas covered by the subsisting curfew. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chris Ezem, announced yesterday that the subsisting curfew imposed by the state government between the hours of 8pm and 6am in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu, had been extended to Umunneochi and Bende Local Government Areas of the state. According to Ezem, the time of the curfew differs from area to area. For instance, while that of Aba and Umuahia municipalities would be effective from 8pm to 6am daily, that of Ohafia, Umunneochi, Bende and Arochukwu LGAs would be from 6pm to 6am daily. He, however, urged security agents on enforcement to exempt those on essential duties.

