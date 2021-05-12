News

Abia extends security measures, expands curfew coverage area

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Concerned about the growing insecurity in the state, especially attacks on security agents and facilities, the Abia State government yesterday expanded the areas covered by the subsisting curfew. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chris Ezem, announced yesterday that the subsisting curfew imposed by the state government between the hours of 8pm and 6am in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu, had been extended to Umunneochi and Bende Local Government Areas of the state. According to Ezem, the time of the curfew differs from area to area. For instance, while that of Aba and Umuahia municipalities would be effective from 8pm to 6am daily, that of Ohafia, Umunneochi, Bende and Arochukwu LGAs would be from 6pm to 6am daily. He, however, urged security agents on enforcement to exempt those on essential duties.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NIMC staff embark on indefinite strike over welfare

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Members of staff of the Bayelsa State office of the National Identity Management Communication (NIMC) yesterday joined their peers across the federal to embark on nationwide indefinite strike over what they described as poor allowance and working condition under COVID-19 pandemic. Leading a protest in Yenagoa, the state capital, Paul Soroh, said that while they […]
News

Fire incident at our complex minor – Army

Posted on Author Reporter

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   There was palpable fear, Tuesday, in military circles, as fire raged from the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja. New Telegraph reports that the Defence, Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, all have their headquarters within the complex. In a terse statement, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. […]
News

Seven stolen children found in Anambra, Enugu –Kano govt

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Kano State government yesterday announced the discovery of seven children, stolen from the state but trafficked to Anambra and Enugu states by a child trafficking syndicate.   The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, told journalists that the government had already identified the children and that they would soon be reunited with their parents.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica