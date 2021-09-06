News

Abia: FENRAD calls for caution over NiMet prediction on flash flood forecast

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi ABA Comment(0)

A group, Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development (FENRAD), has called for continuous environmental discipline and caution on the part of all citizens and residents of Abia State to mitigate further disasters related to floods.

 

The pro-democracy, human and environmental rights group said it was aware of the flash flood forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) sometime in August 2021, but cautioned that though the said forecast was for August, there was still a need for caution.

 

New Telegraph reports that NiMet had in August warned of slim chances of flash floods across 34  states of the federation, which included Abia, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, River, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger, FCT, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kwara and Oyo states.

 

Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, Executive Director, FENRAD, said the call for caution had become relevant given the issue of climate change and its consequences that was already plaguing the world in this time of epidemics and pandemics.

 

“It is common these days to see surface runoff in Aba and Umuahia environs hours or days after the rain.”

