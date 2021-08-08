Abia Footwear Academy breaks new grounds

When Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu assumed office in 2015, he made the harnessing and promotion of the productive prowess of the artisans in Aba one of the cardinal thrusts of his administration.

Thus began an aggressive campaign to change the narrative about Aba producers in a determined and dedicated bid to help them regain their lost place in the productive conversations in Nigeria.

Prior to his assumption of office Aba had lost its market share in the productive ecosystem as products from Aba were deemed of inferior quality and not worthy of patronage.

Governor Ikpeazu set about changing that narrative by setting a personal example of committing to wearing only articles of clothing produced in Abia State in all his outings. He went a step further by enlisting the support of political and social influencers and getting them to wear proudly made in Abia clothing and footwear to huge success.

The result of that drive was the regaining of confidence and pride by Aba producers.

They hitherto labeled their products with foreign brand names to improve chances of sales but with the Governor proudly adorning their products, it was no longer necessary to label them as foreign brands and thus, they began labeling their products proudly made in Aba.

The Governor also formalised the campaign by rejigging the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency with a mandate to expand existing markets and find new markets for products produced in the state while ensuring their high quality standards.

It will also be recalled that Governor Ikpeazu sent 30 shoemakers to China to learn automated shoemaking and upon their return, he procured the automated shoemaking equipment they used while in China and set up the Enyimba Automated Shoe Company to engage in machine- driven shoemaking.

A visioner and deep thinker, the Governor expressed his desire for Aba to not only consolidate its place as the SME capital of Nigeria, nay, West Africa, but also to become a producer of qualified labour force for the shoemaking industry in Nigeria and beyond. Enter the Footwear Academy It was this vision and the provision of the relevant conducive environment that gave birth to the Footwear Academy.

Founded by the dynamic couple duo of Bentley Chukwuemeka and his wife, Chidinma, the Academy berthed in Aba, Abia State and opened its doors to learners. It was in the course of their humble beginnings that the Academy and its activities caught the attention of officials of the Abia State Government who in turn, brought their activities to the attention of the Governor.

A natural marketer and adept brand promoter, Governor Ikpeazu started wearing their products and advertising the same on his social media platforms while also giving products of the Academy as gifts to his visitors.

The icing was when the Governor stormed the Academy office and personally enrolled to learn the rudiments of shoemaking.

The result of this positive disposition towards the Academy was an astronomical upshot in enrolments at the Academy which gave them the boost to roll out new innovative products and expand their operations.

A fallout of the soaring popularity of the Academy, fuelled by the constant support of and mention by the Governor in all his media and public outings, was their nomination, and subsequent emergence as winners of the Federal Government MSME Awards which came with a brand new car and cash price.

Today, the Footwear Academy is now a centre of excellence for the training of middle level skilled manpower for the shoemaking industry in Nigeria and beyond. Already, a graduate of the Academy has secured employment in an Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-based shoe company with full benefits and work permit while a Liberian company has taken over the sponsorship of two of the current students of the Academy with a contract of automatic employment as soon as they finish their training.

Thus the vision of Governor Ikpeazu has come full circle with the recovery of the glory of Aba and reassertion of its dominance as the productive headquarters of West Africa, the regaining of the market share of Aba and the icing, the emergence of Aba as the training ground for manpower in the productive ecosystem.

It has always been the message of the Governor that skilled labour was the surest part to economic emancipation, a message he exemplified by enrolling at the Footwear Academy to study shoemaking which encouraged others to enroll thus paving their path to sustainable job opportunities.

It bears stating that the victory of the Footwear Academy at the 2021 MSME Awards was not the first time Abia would shine at the awards.

The two previous editions of the award also saw nominees from Abia State clinching the grand prize. Norah Onwuasoanya’s Norah Kulture emerged overall Best Female MSME in Nigeria at the maiden edition of the Awards in 2019 while Chidinma Erem of Proach Shoes won in the leatherworks category in 2020.

It is interesting that both Norah Onwuasoanya and Chidinma Erem were in the delegation Governor Ikpeazu sent to China in 2018 to learn shoemaking.

They returned to Aba from China, honed the skills they acquired and emerged winners back to back. One of the cardinal roles of a leader is to be a visioner and offer direction that if taken, will lead to the greatness of their organisations.

The Governor displayed uncommon vision and backed it up with leadership of the Made in Aba Campaign and today, tremendous opportunities are being created for Abia entrepreneurs as an offshoot of that vision. It can only get better.

·Hart is the Director-General of the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency

Like this: Like Loading...