Abia: FRSC seeks partnership with stakeholders to enhance road safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that it is prepared to partner with stakeholders in its campaign to enhance road safety and reduce auto crashes in Abia State. Acting FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, disclosed this during the launch of this year’s “Ember Months Road SafetyCampaign” inthestate.

The campaign, which took place at the Okigwe Motor Park, Umuahia, was tagged; “Avoid speed, overloading and unsafe tyres to arrive alive.” Biu, represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer RS9 HQ, Enugu, Ocheja Ameh, said the campaign became necessary to increase public awareness on the need to reduce auto crashes. He said the nation usually records increased auto crashes, traffic congestion and road blocks during the “ember months”, due to high vehicular movement during the period. He said achieving enhanced road safety is a product of shared responsibility between motorists, travellers, and government, FRSC and security agencies.

 

