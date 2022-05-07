Abia: Governorship aspirant accuses Ikpeazu of squandering $300m AFDB loan

…gov denies allegations, vows to take legal actions

A frontline aspirant for the 2023 Abia State governorship election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ncheta Omerekpe, has accused the Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu led-administration of squandering a $300 million loan from the African Development Bank (AFDB).

The philanthropist and founder of Ncheta Omerekpe Foundation, made the accusation when he visited Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area for consultation as the governorship primaries approached. Omerekpe also alleged that Ikpeazu’s administration stopped his foreign partners from investing a whopping $2 billion into Abia’s agricultural sector in 2021 because the government wanted to take a bribe of $200 million, which is 10 per cent of the investment.

He warned the Ndoki people that the alleged person whom the media has been reporting that the governor is supporting to replace him is all deceit, stressing that the governor had secretly anointed a cer-tain construction Engineer from Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, who is already preparing to take over. In a swift reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, described Omerekpe’s allegations as very ridiculous, irresponsible and extremely outlandish assertions against the person of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and his administration. Ememanka said that electioneering periods are synonymous with all manner of idle talks and that Mr. Omerekpe has clearly set a new record in the manufacture of a special brand of “tales by moonlight” clearly inspired by electoral confusion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...