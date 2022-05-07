News

Abia: Governorship aspirant accuses Ikpeazu of squandering $300m AFDB loan

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

…gov denies allegations, vows to take legal actions

A frontline aspirant for the 2023 Abia State governorship election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ncheta Omerekpe, has accused the Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu led-administration of squandering a $300 million loan from the African Development Bank (AFDB).

The philanthropist and founder of Ncheta Omerekpe Foundation, made the accusation when he visited Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area for consultation as the governorship primaries approached. Omerekpe also alleged that Ikpeazu’s administration stopped his foreign partners from investing a whopping $2 billion into Abia’s agricultural sector in 2021 because the government wanted to take a bribe of $200 million, which is 10 per cent of the investment.

He warned the Ndoki people that the alleged person whom the media has been reporting that the governor is supporting to replace him is all deceit, stressing that the governor had secretly anointed a cer-tain construction Engineer from Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, who is already preparing to take over. In a swift reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, described Omerekpe’s allegations as very ridiculous, irresponsible and extremely outlandish assertions against the person of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and his administration. Ememanka said that electioneering periods are synonymous with all manner of idle talks and that Mr. Omerekpe has clearly set a new record in the manufacture of a special brand of “tales by moonlight” clearly inspired by electoral confusion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US orders non-emergency govt employees in Ethiopia to leave

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States has ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees in Ethiopia to leave because of armed conflict and civil unrest, its embassy in Addis Ababa said on Saturday. Denmark and Italy also asked their citizens in Ethiopia to leave while commercial flights were still available, as rebellious Tigrayan forces and their allies have advanced […]
News

EFCC re-arrests Fani-Kayode, as court adjourns alleged fraud trial 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, was on Tuesday re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) within the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged forgery. The scenario played out after Justice Daniel Osiagor adjourned further hearing in his trial over alleged N4.6 billion fraud to […]
News

PIA: NASS will ensure effective implementation – Sen. Bassey Albert

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a step in the right direction towards rejigging Nigeria’s oil and gas sector for enhanced development, productivity and viability. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Senator Bassey Akpan Albert, stated this while fielding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica