Abia govt confirms death of Deputy Chief of Staff

The Abia State Government has announced the death of Chief Ukpai Agwu, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.
According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, in Umuahia Tuesday, Agwu passed on in the early hours of the day, following a brief illness.
Kalu described the deceased as Ikpeazu’s close ally, adding that the death left him in deep shock.
He stated that Agwu would be “sorely missed by everyone in government and Abia people in general”.
“Our sincere condolences go to the immediate family, people of Ohafia Local Government Area and the good people of Abia.
“May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss and may his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord,” Kalu added.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agwu was appointed Deputy Chief of Ataff by Ikpeazu in his first tenure.

