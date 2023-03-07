Abia Govt: Ichita merely advertising his crass ignorance

Abia State Government has said the member representing Aba South State Constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, is merely advertising his crass ignorance following the viral letter he recently wrote to the state Governor. New Telegraph reports that Ichita through a law firm, Adulbert Legal Services, led by his counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, in a letter dated February 28, 2023 had requested the state government to furnish him with important information on financing of notable projects in his constituency.

Ichita through Ejimakor demanded: “The accounting details of how the Government of Abia State spent the N274 billion (or the equivalent sum in dollar) which the Government of Abia State had received in full from the World Bank for road construction and erosion control projects in Aba specifically Port-Harcourt Road, Uratta Road, Obohia Road, Ohanku Road and Ngwa Road.

“The name and business address(es) of the Contractor(s) that executed any of the projects mentioned in the preceding paragraph; and copies of the contract awards documents and the cost of the execution of each project.” In the letter, Ejimakor stated that Ichita made the request for information in pursuant to the provisions of Freedom of Information Act, which requires compliance within strict deadlines and demanded the Governor’s timely response. However, Abia State Government in a statement signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Barr. Chris Ezem urged Ichita to get himself acquainted with the topic he wrote letter on, as everything he said showed high level ignorance on the issue he talked about. Ezem said Abia State Government did not receive any such stated sum by Ichita from the World Bank for road construction and erosion control projects in Aba, specifically Port Harcourt Road, Uratta Road, Obohia Road, Ohanku Road and Ngwa Road. “Your client being a principal officer of Abia State House of Assembly which has performed oversight function over several activities in the state should know better or at least should have made his investigations well before his hurried ejaculation.”

