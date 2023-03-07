News

Abia Govt: Ichita merely advertising his crass ignorance

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Abia State Government has said the member representing Aba South State Constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, is merely advertising his crass ignorance following the viral letter he recently wrote to the state Governor. New Telegraph reports that Ichita through a law firm, Adulbert Legal Services, led by his counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, in a letter dated February 28, 2023 had requested the state government to furnish him with important information on financing of notable projects in his constituency.

Ichita through Ejimakor demanded: “The accounting details of how the Government of Abia State spent the N274 billion (or the equivalent sum in dollar) which the Government of Abia State had received in full from the World Bank for road construction and erosion control projects in Aba specifically Port-Harcourt Road, Uratta Road, Obohia Road, Ohanku Road and Ngwa Road.

“The name and business address(es) of the Contractor(s) that executed any of the projects mentioned in the preceding paragraph; and copies of the contract awards documents and the cost of the execution of each project.” In the letter, Ejimakor stated that Ichita made the request for information in pursuant to the provisions of Freedom of Information Act, which requires compliance within strict deadlines and demanded the Governor’s timely response. However, Abia State Government in a statement signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Barr. Chris Ezem urged Ichita to get himself acquainted with the topic he wrote letter on, as everything he said showed high level ignorance on the issue he talked about. Ezem said Abia State Government did not receive any such stated sum by Ichita from the World Bank for road construction and erosion control projects in Aba, specifically Port Harcourt Road, Uratta Road, Obohia Road, Ohanku Road and Ngwa Road. “Your client being a principal officer of Abia State House of Assembly which has performed oversight function over several activities in the state should know better or at least should have made his investigations well before his hurried ejaculation.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jeff Bezos slams Nigerian-born US prof. for wishing Queen Elizabeth ‘excruciating’ death

Posted on Author Reporter

  A university professor wished Queen Elizabeth II an “excruciating” death — and she was promptly slammed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, wrote in a tweet on Thursday. […]
News Top Stories

2023 election results: Nigerians will be involved in all processes – INEC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that results of the 2023 general election would be collated transparently. The commission assured that it would continue to upload polling unit results to its viewing portal as it did in Osun and Ekiti governorship elections. It also assured that Nigerians would be involved at every […]
News Top Stories

Our pension is ridiculous –Ex-IGP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Mine is deplorable,says ex-AIG •I earn about N90,000 monthly, says retired CP •CP: My retired colleagues in the army earn N.8million •I receive N75,000 monthly, CP Akeremale (rtd)   A new twist was introduced to the deplorable condition of service, salaries, emolument of police officers and pensions in the country as retired top police chiefs, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica