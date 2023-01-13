News

Abia govt ignores protesting doctors

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Following the agitation for nonpayment of their salary arrears by the Abia State Government, medical doctors from different parts of the state yesterday converged at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, the state capital, where they protested to the Government House Gate, chanting solidarity songs.

But, rather than for officials of the state government to address them, a detachment of armed police personnel were mobilised to ensure peace and order during the protest. The doctors barricaded the entrance gate to the Abia Government House, Umuahia to protest 24-month salary arrears owed medical and non-medical staff of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba (ABSUTH) and 13-month arrears owed doctors and other staff of Health Management Board (HMB). The protesting doctors also carried placards with different inscriptions such as “Doctors lives matter”; “Our salary is our entitlement”; “2 years without salary ‘no be jokes;” “Man’s inhumanity to man,” among others.

The Chairman of the Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Isaiah Abali, who led the protest, said doctors in the employment of the state government were passing through hell following the several months of unpaid wages. He, however, decried the condition of the affected doctors, many of whom he said “no longer meet their daily needs,” even as he lamented the government’s inability to pay the backlog of salary arrears of doctors.

 

Our Reporters

