Abia govt, LG chairmen on warpath over elongated revenue contracts

The Abia State g ove r nment yesterday said it has uncovered a plot by some local government chairmen to give revenue contracts that would exceed their legally allowed tenures. New Telegraph gathered that the tenure of the 17 Local Government Chairmen would end by December 2022. Recall that Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) conducted a local government election on December 18 and they were sworn-in one week later. The state government through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, said it was strongly against some chairmen who are giving revenue contracts beyond their December 2022 deadline period in office. He said the state government frowns at such a move, which he said would be counterproductive for the local governments in the years ahead and may cause unnecessary litigation on successive administrations.
Related Articles
EDSOGPADEC nominees: Oshiomhole’s G17 faults Obaseki’s G7 for lack of quorum
The Group of 17 factional members of the Edo State House of Assembly loyal to former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday carpeted the state government and the Speaker, Hon. Frank Okiye-led House of Assembly for clearance of five nominees of Governor Godwin Obaseki as civil commissioners and members […]
Anyim a detribalised Nigerian – Northern group
A group, Coalition of Northern Supporters, has described former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Chief Anyim Pius Anyim as “a detribalised Nigerian”. The Chairman, Alhaji Usman Sulaiman Shehu, said the ex-Senate President, who is eyeing the of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket for the 2023 presidential election, is an honest, peace-loving and kind politician. Shehu, who spoke on Tuesday when […]
Putin will ‘move in’ on Ukraine, Biden believes
US President Joe Biden has said he thinks his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will “move in” on Ukraine, but does not want “full-blown war”. Asked at a news conference about the threat of a Russian invasion, he said: “My guess is he will move in, he has to do something.” But he warned that […]
