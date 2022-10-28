News

Abia govt, LG chairmen on warpath over elongated revenue contracts

The Abia State g ove r nment yesterday said it has uncovered a plot by some local government chairmen to give revenue contracts that would exceed their legally allowed tenures. New Telegraph gathered that the tenure of the 17 Local Government Chairmen would end by December 2022. Recall that Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) conducted a local government election on December 18 and they were sworn-in one week later. The state government through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, said it was strongly against some chairmen who are giving revenue contracts beyond their December 2022 deadline period in office. He said the state government frowns at such a move, which he said would be counterproductive for the local governments in the years ahead and may cause unnecessary litigation on successive administrations.

 

