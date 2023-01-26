News

Abia Govt To Onyejeocha: You can’t use Ikpeazu for cheap political attention

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Abia State Government has warned a member of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC), Nkiru Onyejeocha, to concentrate on her party’s campaign and leave Governor Okezie Ikpeazu alone. The government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo, said the attempt of Onyejeocha to instigate the innocent public and denigrate the Abia State Executive Council will not work. Chikamnayo said: “Nkiru Onyejeocha while pointing her accusing fingers at Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu without cause or reason has thrown caution to the winds in a vain attempt to fraudulently amass cheap political attention.” Chikamnayo said commissioners in Abia State will not reply Onyejeocha neither will Governor Ikpeazu stoop low to her level.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU strike shows govt’s irresponsibility – Methodist Bishops

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Methodist Bishops of Nigeria have lamented the continuous strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the “seeming inaction of the Federal Government”, saying it was “deeply disturbing”, “does not only show a high level of irresponsibility but lack of empathy, care and concern.” They averred that it was “a slap on […]
News Top Stories

Ineligible Registrants: We’ll investigate infractions, punish perpetrators –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will investigate the inclusion of ineligible registrants in the register of voters and discipline those responsible for it. There were allegations of the inclusion of underage voters and dead persons in the register currently on display in the 8,809 wards and 774 local government area offices […]
News

Police recover bus snatched by gunmen in Rivers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The police command in Rivers State has disclosed that it has recovered a commercial bus snatched on Emohia-Kalabari road by suspected gunmen. The command’s spokesperson, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. Iringe-Koko said the command officially received the case of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica