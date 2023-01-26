Abia Govt To Onyejeocha: You can’t use Ikpeazu for cheap political attention

The Abia State Government has warned a member of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC), Nkiru Onyejeocha, to concentrate on her party’s campaign and leave Governor Okezie Ikpeazu alone. The government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo, said the attempt of Onyejeocha to instigate the innocent public and denigrate the Abia State Executive Council will not work. Chikamnayo said: “Nkiru Onyejeocha while pointing her accusing fingers at Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu without cause or reason has thrown caution to the winds in a vain attempt to fraudulently amass cheap political attention.” Chikamnayo said commissioners in Abia State will not reply Onyejeocha neither will Governor Ikpeazu stoop low to her level.”
