Abia Govt To Otti: Wait Patiently For May 29, Ikpeazu Is Still In Charge

The Abia State government has urged Dr Alex Otti, the Governor-elect of the state in the just concluded election to wait patiently till his swearing-in day so that he can take charge of the day-to-day running of the state’s affairs.

The Abia government said it has to react to the Press Release issued by Otti’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, who alleges that what he called “employment racketeering” is ongoing in the Abia Civil Service.

New Telegraph got the statement by Ekeoma which reads, “Confirmed reports backed by empirical evidence show that there’s presently a bazaar of illegal employment going on in different ministries and parastatals, with all the so-called employees being issued with backdated employment letters.

“We ordinarily would not have bothered to go beyond calling on the state government to take decisive actions against its agents and enablers of this heist since we have a duly constituted government with a running tenure that ends on the 29th of May 2023. However, we have it on good authority that senior government agents are culpable in this.

“For example, those in charge of the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) in the state are directly involved in the fake recruitment which saw dozens of people troop in and out of ASUBEC on March 28, 2023, with the false assumption that they have been employed.

“This action which is geared towards laying a needless landmine for the in-coming government of Alex Otti has shown how unpatriotic and selfish the perpetrators are.

“It has also shown how brazenly audacious some political actors could be in advancing selfish political agenda that retards development and harms the interest of the generality of the people.

“We, therefore, wish to call on all those involved in this act of illegality, especially civil servants in the Abia state Civil Service who are directly or indirectly involved in this crime to please back out of it, as we also call on the government to rise to the occasion.”

Abia government in a statement signed by Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said that the Governor is not aware of any form of Employment Racketeering in the Abia State Public Service.

The government said that it is also important it reminds Otti that there is a government fully in place in Abia State with Executive Powers to run the affairs of the State.

“It is absolutely preposterous and outrightly anachronistic for the Media Team of the Governor-Elect to use the word ILLEGAL to describe the activities of a government that is legitimately in office.

Assuming, though by no means conceding that the State Government offered employment to Abians, what is illegal about it?

“Dr Otti should take it easy. We understand that he has been trying to be Governor since 2015. His hurry is understandable but he must know that Dr Okezie Ikpeazu remains Governor of Abia State until midnight on 28th May 2023.

“Within this period, the Governor is still enabled by all laws in this country to exercise the full powers of his office, including the power to grant employment waivers into the State Work Force, if he so desires.

“What Dr Otti can do, at best, is to review such Executive Actions after he is sworn in on the 29th of May. Anything else from him at this time is of no effect whatsoever.

“Dr Otti will have 4 full years at the first instance to exercise the powers of the Governor of Abia State, from 29th of May, 2023. He should wait for his time.

“Dr Otti should also be reminded that every Governor Elect is a potential former Governor. At most and if God permits, he will spend 8 years in office and while still in office, his successor will be elected too.

“Our advice is simple. May 29th is almost here. Please be patient. If you waited since 2015 till now, you can wait for another 2 months.”

Ememanka said that when a new administration is elected into office, they will inherit both assets and liabilities because the government is a continuum.

“What a new Governor chooses to do with what he inherits will define its administrative strategy. Abians are eagerly looking forward to seeing the administrative expertise of the Governor-Elect.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is still the Governor of Abia State and he will continue to do the needful till his tenure expires, by effluxion of time, by midnight of May 28th, 2023.”

