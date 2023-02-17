Abia Guber: APP ready for election, worked for excellent result – Party chair

Abia State Action Peoples Party (APP) Chairman Princewill Ukaegbu, has declared that though the party is ready for the election, it is not leaving anything to chance. He said this after evaluating the success of its ward round tour, the penetration and reception accorded the candidate of the party for the March 11 governorship poll Mascot Uzor Kalu. Ukaegbu said unlike other parties that have relaxed their campaigns because “they believe they have already won or they know the process through which they must get back to power” the APP would embark on a second round ward tour of the 184 INEC wards before the election. The chairman said at the stakeholders and leadership meeting of the party at the State Secretariat in Umuahia that the first ward round tour covered over 290 ABSIEC wards. He said: “We’re prepared. You know our candidates and the party are already taking a second round ward tour. “With the first one we went to ABSIEC wards, doing about 290 wards, we visited more than 300 communities.”
Related Articles
#EndSARS: We must avoid future protests – Okorocha
Former governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has warned that the country should avoid a repeat of the #EndSARS protests. The Senator, who spoke in Abuja over the weekend, said the protest was triggered by the lifestyle of the political leaders. Agreeing with the youths, he said: “It is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate passes Nigeria Start-up Bill
The Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Start-up Bill, 2022 which is seeking to establish the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The apex legislative chamber passed the bill following the consideration of a report by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security. In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC-Kogi Central), […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UNICEF 2021 survey data on women, children’s welfare calls for urgent action
It was made clear from the outset that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) media dialogue on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2021 report held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was not to disparage any government or organisation, but to draw attention to the observed inconsistencies in implementation and practice of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)