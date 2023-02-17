Abia Guber: APP ready for election, worked for excellent result – Party chair

Abia State Action Peoples Party (APP) Chairman Princewill Ukaegbu, has declared that though the party is ready for the election, it is not leaving anything to chance. He said this after evaluating the success of its ward round tour, the penetration and reception accorded the candidate of the party for the March 11 governorship poll Mascot Uzor Kalu. Ukaegbu said unlike other parties that have relaxed their campaigns because “they believe they have already won or they know the process through which they must get back to power” the APP would embark on a second round ward tour of the 184 INEC wards before the election. The chairman said at the stakeholders and leadership meeting of the party at the State Secretariat in Umuahia that the first ward round tour covered over 290 ABSIEC wards. He said: “We’re prepared. You know our candidates and the party are already taking a second round ward tour. “With the first one we went to ABSIEC wards, doing about 290 wards, we visited more than 300 communities.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...