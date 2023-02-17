News

Abia Guber: APP ready for election, worked for excellent result – Party chair

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orj Comment(0)

Abia State Action Peoples Party (APP) Chairman Princewill Ukaegbu, has declared that though the party is ready for the election, it is not leaving anything to chance. He said this after evaluating the success of its ward round tour, the penetration and reception accorded the candidate of the party for the March 11 governorship poll Mascot Uzor Kalu. Ukaegbu said unlike other parties that have relaxed their campaigns because “they believe they have already won or they know the process through which they must get back to power” the APP would embark on a second round ward tour of the 184 INEC wards before the election. The chairman said at the stakeholders and leadership meeting of the party at the State Secretariat in Umuahia that the first ward round tour covered over 290 ABSIEC wards. He said: “We’re prepared. You know our candidates and the party are already taking a second round ward tour. “With the first one we went to ABSIEC wards, doing about 290 wards, we visited more than 300 communities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: We must avoid future protests – Okorocha

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Former governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has warned that the country should avoid a repeat of the #EndSARS protests. The Senator, who spoke in Abuja over the weekend, said the protest was triggered by the lifestyle of the political leaders. Agreeing with the youths, he said: “It is […]
News

Senate passes Nigeria Start-up Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Start-up Bill, 2022 which is seeking to establish the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The apex legislative chamber passed the bill following the consideration of a report by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security. In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC-Kogi Central), […]
News

UNICEF 2021 survey data on women, children’s welfare calls for urgent action

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

It was made clear from the outset that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) media dialogue on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2021 report held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was not to disparage any government or organisation, but to draw attention to the observed inconsistencies in implementation and practice of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica