News

Abia Guber: Education to receive priority attention, says Mascot Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Abia State governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Mascot Uzor Kalu, has outlined his plans to revive the education sector in the State if elected. He said education was so critical to development and security that he would prioritise it as among the cardinal programmes of the APP administration in 2023.

Kalu described education as the bridge between the rich and the poor, adding that his passion for education was the reason he chose an academic, as running mate. The APP candidate declared that revitalizing educationwasamongtheactionable policies and programmes of his administration. Kalu, lamented the deplorable state of affairs in the sector during his ward tour of Aba South Local Government Area in his ongoing ward-round tour, saying the condition was disheartening.

He said: “The passion I have for education is one of the reasons I chose a Professor as a running mate. But, unfortunately, the sector is now comatose. “Education is what brings the son of a rich man and a poor man together to dine at the same table, so my government will take it seriously.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A thought for the sick , indigent

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

In Ebonyi State, some wellto- do individuals reached out to the sick and the poor ones during the Christmas and New Year celebrations to share what they have with them. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Despite the Coronavirus pandemic and ENDSARS protests across the country which crippled the nation’s economy, brought untold hardship to the […]
News

Phase 1: Niger has 38,940 COVID-19 vaccine doses leftover –Immunisation Officer

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has disclosed that it still has 38,940 doses of the vaccine available in the state since the commencement of the exercise. However, the Saturday Telegraph gathered that 34,220 persons have so far been immunised in the state. The reason for this development, according to the state immunisation officer, Abubakar Usman Kpantu, was […]
News

Former military leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar backs Imumolen for President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of Professor Christopher Imumolen as he attempts to become Nigeria’s civilian president next year. The former leader, reputed to have midwife the process that ushered in the 4th Republic which began with the democratically elected government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica