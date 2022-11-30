Abia Guber: Education to receive priority attention, says Mascot Kalu

The Abia State governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Mascot Uzor Kalu, has outlined his plans to revive the education sector in the State if elected. He said education was so critical to development and security that he would prioritise it as among the cardinal programmes of the APP administration in 2023.

Kalu described education as the bridge between the rich and the poor, adding that his passion for education was the reason he chose an academic, as running mate. The APP candidate declared that revitalizing educationwasamongtheactionable policies and programmes of his administration. Kalu, lamented the deplorable state of affairs in the sector during his ward tour of Aba South Local Government Area in his ongoing ward-round tour, saying the condition was disheartening.

He said: “The passion I have for education is one of the reasons I chose a Professor as a running mate. But, unfortunately, the sector is now comatose. “Education is what brings the son of a rich man and a poor man together to dine at the same table, so my government will take it seriously.”

