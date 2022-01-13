Abia guber: Ibe declares interest, calls for equity

The Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has formally announced his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election of Abia State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The erudite scholar disclosed this during a consultation meeting with officials of the PDP in Isuikwuato Local Government Area. He said he has been a loyal stakeholder of the PDP in Abia State and has sustained partnership, supported government initiatives, built and an enlarged capacity to make the party and Abia people proud if elected as governor.

Ibe, who hails from Uturu, in Isuikwuato Local Government Area, which is under Abia North Senatorial District, stressed that the peaceful manner in which power has been rotating among the three senatorial zones of the state needs to be sustained. He explained how he was advised to step down for another candidate in respect of PDP’s zoning arrangement, which favoured the emergence of a governor from Abia South Senatorial District after the procurement of the statutory expression of interest form in 2014 and declaration.

He also recalled his preparedness for the 2015 governorship election, when among other things, he purchased expression form from and was advised to step down based on the decision of Abia Elders Council to implement the “Abia Charter of Equity.” Ibe said he took all the counsel for him to wait till 2023, when it would be the turn of Abia North to produce a governor, adding that ever since, he has committed himself to support governments at all levels and the PDP by creating social welfare packages for the people while fine-tuning his manifesto for the 2023 election.

He maintained that he is more prepared and will leverage on his extensive knowledge of political dynamics, vast background in the world of corporate business, diplomatic skills acquired while consulting with international bodies and relevant experience garnered from being the largest private investor in Abia State.

His words: “I consider myself sufficiently prepared by God to run for the seat of governor of Abia and if the politics of 2023 must reflect the lessons learnt from the economic recession, COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protests, the state needs someone, who not only comes from the right political zone but a governor, who can think out side the box, innovate and reinvent the state.”

Ibe enjoined Abia people to be agents of equity, saying by doing so they will be fulfilling the wishes and aspirations of the founding fathers of the state, who wisely laid the foundation of the state on the strong pillars of equity, fairness and justice. He also advised politicians to be wary of utterances and actions that have the capacity of heating the system unnecessarily. He equally charged Abia people to be purveyors of hope and merchants of faith, while upholding the tenets of equity and fairness.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...