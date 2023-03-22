Abia Guber: Ikpeazu Congratulates Otti, Urges Other Candidates To Avoid Distracting Litigation

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has congratulated Dr Alex Otti, the governor-elect, noting that he fought a long battle over a very long period and deserves commendation for his resilience.

Ikpeazu equally praised the other candidates who took part in the election, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sir Okey Ahiwe, for his doggedness.

Ikpeazu suggested that Otti should be given an enabling environment to run the affairs of the state from May 29th, 2023 and hereby advises the candidates not to distract the incoming Governor with court cases.

“Since we have come to the logical end of this battle, it is appropriate to congratulate the winner, Dr Alex Otti on his hard-fought victory. In every battle, there will always be a winner and in the spirit of sportsmanship and love for our state, the Governor-elect must see his victory as a higher call to service to the people of Abia State.

“Having myself spent about three and half years in different courts and having experienced first-hand, the distraction such cases can cause a leader, I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance.

“Let us break this negative trend of subjecting our Governors to endless litigations and allow them to concentrate on providing good governance.”

Ikpeazu assures Otti that he will put in place every necessary measure to ensure a seamless transition from his administration to his.

He thanked the people of Abia State for casting their votes in a very peaceful atmosphere and reminds them that peace remains very critical in the quest for sustainable development.

He charged the Abia people to accord the incoming Governor every necessary support that will enable him to succeed.

Ikpeazu wished Otti God’s blessings and guidance while assuring the people of Abia State that he will continue to discharge his duties as Governor until the 29th day of May 2023 when he will hand over to the new Governor.

