News

Abia Guber: Ikpeazu, wife pay condolence visit to Ikonne’s family

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was an extremely solemn event today as the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and his wife, visited and condoled with the Ikonne family over the death of the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the march 2023 election, Professor Uche Ikonne, who passed on recently. Speaking at the condolence visit in Ikonne’s Umuahia residence, the governor described the loss as shocking, enormous and irreparable, adding however that no one can question the Almighty God. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu expressed regret that all human efforts made to save the life of Ikonne proved abortive and it was clear that God called him home. According to him, the late Ikonne, who is a former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University was a good, fearless and coura-geous man who also died in his belief in Christ.

Ikpeazu expressed the hope that a glorious life awaits him hereafter and urged his wife, who is the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lady Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne, his first son, Dr Chike Uche-Ikonne , family members and others affected by the death to take heart. The governor said his love, vision and dream for a better Abia-led him to Prof. Uche Ikonne as a worthy successor from May 29, 2023 because of his forthrightness, courage, record of service, experience and dedication to Abia State. Responding on behalf of the family, the first son of the deceased, Dr Chike Ikonne, thanked the governor for identifying with his family in their moment of grief and for the role he played in ensuring that their father lived, stressing that they have accepted the misfortune as the will of God.

The governor later signed the condolence Register before leaving the residence. The wife of the governor, Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu, the member representing Umunneochi State Constituency, Okey Igwe and some stakeholders including Dr. Chris Odinaka Igwe, Chinedum Elechi, Elder Raymond Aliga, amongst others joined Ikpeazu to the condolence visit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun Guber: Sanwo-Olu’ll deliver Oyetola for APC –Group

Posted on Author Caroline Uduak

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State on Saturday, a group, Speak Out 24/7, yesterday expressed the confidence that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the Chair man of the Campaign Council for the election, will deliver the state to Governor Gboyega Oyetola for a second term in office. Spokesman for the […]
News

Inside Nigeria’s Digital Conferences – the Making of a Functional Society

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

“All talk and no action” is one phrase that is often used to describe Nigerians. Whether it is lamenting about the condition of a bad road, dissatisfaction with how they are being treated or general unhappiness with the direction of the country, Nigerians do know how to talk but that enthusiasm inexplicably dissipates when the […]
News Top Stories

CONUA woos state varsity lecturers, asks ASUU to obey court order

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Barely 24 hours after being registered as a trade union, the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) has urged lecturers especially those in state owned universities, to join it’s union to move the nation’s tertiary education system forward. The Chairman of CONUA, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU) chapter, Abdulahi Isiaku, made the call yesterday at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica