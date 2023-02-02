Abia Guber: Ikpeazu, wife pay condolence visit to Ikonne’s family

It was an extremely solemn event today as the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and his wife, visited and condoled with the Ikonne family over the death of the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the march 2023 election, Professor Uche Ikonne, who passed on recently. Speaking at the condolence visit in Ikonne’s Umuahia residence, the governor described the loss as shocking, enormous and irreparable, adding however that no one can question the Almighty God. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu expressed regret that all human efforts made to save the life of Ikonne proved abortive and it was clear that God called him home. According to him, the late Ikonne, who is a former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University was a good, fearless and coura-geous man who also died in his belief in Christ.

Ikpeazu expressed the hope that a glorious life awaits him hereafter and urged his wife, who is the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lady Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne, his first son, Dr Chike Uche-Ikonne , family members and others affected by the death to take heart. The governor said his love, vision and dream for a better Abia-led him to Prof. Uche Ikonne as a worthy successor from May 29, 2023 because of his forthrightness, courage, record of service, experience and dedication to Abia State. Responding on behalf of the family, the first son of the deceased, Dr Chike Ikonne, thanked the governor for identifying with his family in their moment of grief and for the role he played in ensuring that their father lived, stressing that they have accepted the misfortune as the will of God.

The governor later signed the condolence Register before leaving the residence. The wife of the governor, Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu, the member representing Umunneochi State Constituency, Okey Igwe and some stakeholders including Dr. Chris Odinaka Igwe, Chinedum Elechi, Elder Raymond Aliga, amongst others joined Ikpeazu to the condolence visit.

