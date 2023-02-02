Abia Guber: Ikpeazu’s kinsmen back Mascot Kalu

The electorate of Obingwa, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s local government area in wards 7, 9, 10, and 11 of Owoahiafo, Onicha Ngwa, Ntighauzo, and Abala, have pledged their total and unalloyed support for the Abia State governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, whose support base keeps growing by leaps and bounds in that part of Abia state. The visit of the APP governorship candidate to the wards twice, having come to them first during his tour at ABSIEC wards and now at the INEC level, was described by the voters of the four wards as unprecedented, with the people astonished that a governorship candidate could make time to campaign at the grassroots by himself without sending

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...