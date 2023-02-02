News

Abia Guber: Ikpeazu’s kinsmen back Mascot Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The electorate of Obingwa, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s local government area in wards 7, 9, 10, and 11 of Owoahiafo, Onicha Ngwa, Ntighauzo, and Abala, have pledged their total and unalloyed support for the Abia State governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, whose support base keeps growing by leaps and bounds in that part of Abia state. The visit of the APP governorship candidate to the wards twice, having come to them first during his tour at ABSIEC wards and now at the INEC level, was described by the voters of the four wards as unprecedented, with the people astonished that a governorship candidate could make time to campaign at the grassroots by himself without sending

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged Assault: Police Commission seeks SPU operations’ review

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for the review of operations of the Special Protection Unit (SPU), with a view to ensuring that only deserving individuals were availed the privilege. The Commission said its position followed the reported assault on Inspector Teju Moses, a police Orderly attached to Prof. Zainab Abiola. A statement by […]
News

Naira: EFCC storms Bureau De Change hub in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday stormed Wuse, Zone 4, area of Abuja, home to most bureau de change operators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). A source said the raid was a covert operation to dislodge currency speculators who are alleged to be massively mopping up available foreign currencies. […]
News

Legislative by-elections: APC’ll not imposed candidate – Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not impose any candidate in the legislative by-election primaries of the party. The party’s position came in reaction to the allegation of a chieftain of APC in Cross River State, Chief Okoi Obono- […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica