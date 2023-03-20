2023 Elections News

Abia Guber: INEC Halts Collation Of Results In Obingwa LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced that the collation of votes in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State is suspended.

Recall that on Sunday, the INEC said that its office in Mgboko, the headquarters of Obingwa LGA was attacked and that it is currently reviewing the situation.

However, while the announcement of results was going on at the Collation Centre in Umuahia on Monday afternoon, a release signed by Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (INEC) said Obingwa Collation is suspended.

The Commission equally added that the problem in Nsukka and Nkanu East Local Government Areas of Enugu State, as other places where Collation has been suspended as well.

The statement reads, “The Commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023, and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials were held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area.

“Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results of the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated.

“A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded. We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States.”

