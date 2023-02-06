News

Abia Guber: Kalu hints of possible merger

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the March 11 Abia |State governorship poll Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has said Abia North must produce Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s successor following Abia State Chatter of Equity’s conferment of the right to govern the state on the zone.

He also hinted of a possible merger, if need be, to ensure that North gets the governorship. The former Chief of Staff declared that at the right time, the people of the zone would speak with one voice regardless of party affiliation. He warned that it would amount to wishful thinking for anybody or group to believe that they can prevent the people of Abia North from claiming what is due to them in the scheme of things in the state. Kalu, who addressed the press at his Aba residence, spoke against the backdrop of the alleged plans by Ikpeazu to have power retained in his Abia South after the end of his tenure. He said: “The reason why I’ve refused to speak on the issue before now is that I have always seen myself as the best candidate. “However, let me state clearly here that we in Abia North are talking.

“We’ve been discussing, and I can assure you that at the right time, we’ll come together irrespective of party affiliations. “We are alive to our responsibilities. I want to assure you also that nobody will be able to cajole and or buy us out of what rightly belongs to us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCAA says proof of COVID-19 vaccination not required for travel

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it has not given airlines any directive not to board anyone without proof of vaccination. The agency also faulted the reports by a section of the media (not New Telegraph) that the Federal Government, through NCAA had given a directive that from December 1, 2021 travellers without […]
News

#EndSARS: Inter-Faith clerics call for God’s wrath upon those plotting Nigeria’s fall

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Inter-Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has declared “God’s wrath” upon the enemies of Nigeria plotting the nation’s fall.   The inter-faith clerics said the principalities and powers that have ganged up against Nigeria through the EndSARS protests shall be put to shame.  NIFROP’s Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, made the declarations on Friday at the ongoing […]
News

2023: S’West youths storm Lagos, back Yahaya Bello for president

Posted on Author Wale elegbede

Thousands of youths from across the six states of the South-West, yesterday, converged on Lagos to draw the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, out to contest the 2023 presidential election. The youths, who insisted that it was Bello or no other person for President in 2023, vowed to rewrite what they described as “Nigeria’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica