Abia Guber: Kalu hints of possible merger

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the March 11 Abia |State governorship poll Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has said Abia North must produce Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s successor following Abia State Chatter of Equity’s conferment of the right to govern the state on the zone.

He also hinted of a possible merger, if need be, to ensure that North gets the governorship. The former Chief of Staff declared that at the right time, the people of the zone would speak with one voice regardless of party affiliation. He warned that it would amount to wishful thinking for anybody or group to believe that they can prevent the people of Abia North from claiming what is due to them in the scheme of things in the state. Kalu, who addressed the press at his Aba residence, spoke against the backdrop of the alleged plans by Ikpeazu to have power retained in his Abia South after the end of his tenure. He said: “The reason why I’ve refused to speak on the issue before now is that I have always seen myself as the best candidate. “However, let me state clearly here that we in Abia North are talking.

“We’ve been discussing, and I can assure you that at the right time, we’ll come together irrespective of party affiliations. “We are alive to our responsibilities. I want to assure you also that nobody will be able to cajole and or buy us out of what rightly belongs to us.”

