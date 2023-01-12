Abia Guber: Light at the end of the tunnel

The people of Abia never had it so bad, the nearly eight years of the administration of Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu has been an unmitigated disaster for Abians, following the footsteps of his mentor, Theodore Orji. Analysts believe that Abia had been terribly raped by the last two administrations to the extent that the state ranks among the least developed in the country, despite being an oilproducing state. Since 1999, Abia State had been governed by two political parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) respectively, yet the people saw no distinction.

Former governor Theodore Orji, who goes with the title of Ochendo Global, whatever that means, made a total mockery of governance in the state; and to add salt to the injury, he bequeathed on the people an unprepared fellow as successor-governor Statistics have shown that Abia State under various governments so far rank among the least developed states since the commencement of this democratic dispensation. Now as the chicken comes home to roast, all those who played god in the 2015 gubernatorial election and the resultant election tribunal are today licking their wounds.

This is because the people of Abia had been subjected to constant weeping and gnashing of teeth by this disastrous PDP regime foisted on them through stolen mandate. However, as the countdown to March 2023 governorship election begins, a certain air of hope and hilarity now pervades the entire landscape of Abia, because the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti, is traversing the nooks and cranny of Abia seeking votes to become their governor come March 2023.

Regardless, he is not a new comer in the politics of Abia State, though this time around he is poised to lead other contenders and Abians are rooting for him. After many years of failed promises by the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state, Otti of the Labour Party will upstage other candidates and restore Abia’s lost glory. Overtime, Abians have been shortchanged by their governments in the management of resources of the state to an extent that in most cases, people feel compelled to ask if Abia State receives monthly allocation from the Federal Government.

The issue of funds management is vital, if the state is to move beyond its primordial gambit. Abia State needs funds manager. And there would be no better candidate than Otti of the Labour Party. The out-going governor cup is completely full, especially as he has positioned his kinsman to succeed him, which Abians have denounced, ready to stop him from entrenching his catastrophic regime on the state again given his poor performance as two-term governor. My appeal to Abians is to once again rally around a man with theoretical knowledge of economics and practical experience of management of men and material resources, Otti, whose mandate was stolen in 2015.

To actualise this, supporters and stakeholders of the peoples’ choice, the Labour Party, should come together and join hands and efforts to ensure that other candidates of the party would emerge victorious in this crucial 2023 elections.

Uzoukwu, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...