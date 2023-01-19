News

Abia Guber: Mascot Kalu urges Ukwa to rally behind his party

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The 2023 Abia state governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has implored the people of Ukwa not to let the golden opportunity of elective slots given to them by his party slip away as the 2023 election draws near. Kalu urges them to leverage the repositioning of Abia politics by voting for APP in all positions. The former Chief of Staff who gave the charge in Ukwa West L.G.A. during his on-going second-wave wardround tour after recounting the number of elective positions his party, the APP, has zoned to Ukwa, which include the Abia South senatorial ticket to Ukwa West, the House of Representatives seat to Ukwa West, and the Deputy Governorship slot to Ukwa East. According to him, “There is no party that, in a long time, has done for Ukwa.” “You cannot have all these electives and Ukwa will remain the same,” he added.

On his part, the Abia South senatorial candidate of the APP, Chief Signor Kanu, said the APP is the only party that has remembered Ukwa and wants to end her political marginalization and the dominance of her Ngwa brothers. The APP Deputy Governorship candidate, in his remarks, said the APP has shown the required willingness to correct the marginalization of Ukwa by equitable redistribution of political positions. The APP campaign tour visited five INEC wards today in Ukwa West – Asa North, Obokwe, Asa South Ogwe, and Ipu East.

 

Our Reporters

