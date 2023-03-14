2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Abia Guber: Massive Defection Hits LP As Members Decamp To PDP

Not less than 3,200 party members have dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Obingwa and Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Areas of Abia State.

In Obingwa, the decampees numbering over 3,000 and led by Hon. Maduka Akpulonu, the Director General of the party’s Senatorial candidate in the February 25th election decamped.

They were received at Osusu Amaukwa Model School by PDP Ward Chairman, Elder Erondu U. Erondu among other leaders of the party on Tuesday.

Similarly in Isiala-Ngwa South, the former LP members said they decamped because of the excessively elitist nature of their former party’s governorship candidate, Dr Alex Otti as well as his inaccessibility to common citizens.

The decampees also alleged that Otti is arrogant and deceitful with his claim that he is from the Isiala-Ngwa South whereas he is from Arochukwu but decided to choose his running mate from Ohafia both within the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of the state.

The Isiala-Ngwa South decampees were received by the Transition Council (TC) Chairman, Chief Ike Anyatonwu at Isi Eketa Market Square in Ovuokwu Ward-9.

Other PDP Chieftains who joined the TC Chairman in receiving the decampees at the event include Dr Chris Nwagboso, Chief Uzoma Ihuka, Elder Godwin Nna, Barr Emeka Eze, Chief Lucky Adindu and the PDP ward Chairman.

Speaking after receiving the decampees, Anyatonwu praised their courage and conviction and assured them that they will be treated equally with other members of the PDP.

He informed them that the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Okey Ahiwe, will ensure the accelerated development of the area and the state in general when elected.

“Ahiwe is a man we all know and love for his humility and a good sense of political inclusiveness.

“I am confident that his election will mark a rapid growth in the fortunes of the state and you are welcome to join this moving train as equal partners with other members of PDP,” Anyatonwu said.

Mr Onyedikachi Nkechinturu from Umuegoro village, leader of the decampees applauded the leadership qualities of the PDP and its candidate and called on all Abians to support his ambition to become the next governor of the state.

According to Nkechinturu, “We have worked for Labour Party to win Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections, it is now time to work for a governorship candidate that we have confidence will listen to the people, open his doors for us and ensure security in our state.”

