Abia Guber: Of Otti’s victory and the Obi wave

IGBEAKU ORJI reports on how the resilience of the governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti and the Peter Obi- inspired Obidient Movement made it possible for the opposition party to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after over two decades in power

There is no doubt that the Peter Obi factor, now commonly described as Obi wave, made positive impact on the victory of the Labour Party’s (LP’s) governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti. It indeed added impetus and momentum to what had been destined to happen.

The impact of the Obi wave would be better appreciated when viewed against the background of the 2015 governorship election in Abia State in which, in spite of Otti’s clear lead, he lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. It must be reiterated that Otti joined Labour Party before Obi did and later emerged the party’s presidential candidate.

Otti had equally began mobilizing supporters and strengthening the party’s structure in Abia State ahead of the 2023 elections before the Obi wave. He did so after reading and interpreting the handwriting on the wall in the All Progressives Congress (APC) through which he had hoped to realize his governorship ambition.

Otti moved to APC after the 2019 elections, when it became clear that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on which platform he contested in 2015 and 2019 governorship elections, had lost focus. However, it must be admitted that the Obiled Obi-dient Movement, indeed, helped Otti to realise his dream in the March 18 poll. Before and during the election, the mantra was “any party but PDP.”

The people had experienced unprecedented suffering under PDP, so the Obi-dient Movement at this time and coincidentally in Labour Party, was a clear case of how providence can help a cause whose time has come. Prior to the 2015 elections, Otti met an APGA that existed only in name; it had neither sustainable structure nor solid support base.

In fact, the ruling PDP, in veiled allusion to APGA, mocked and bragged that there was no opposition in the state. But Otti came, picked up the party and lifted it to an enviable height of glory. During the governorship election result collation, Otti led with a comfortable margin until the Obingwa council enigma of 82,000 votes in a single election, turned the table against him. He sought redress in the court and the Court of Appeal was convinced that he won the election. He was declared winner by the appellate court, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him with a Certificate of Return.

Stung by the judgement, Ikpeazu approached the Supreme Court, which reversed the judgement in his favour. Meanwhile, by the time the dust settled, APGA in an unprecedented feat had snatched from the PDP, 11 of the 24 seats in the state House of Assembly and the Aba North and Aba South federal constituency. At that time, most of APGA candidates, who won the House of Assembly seats, were not known nor did they campaign. Most of them picked the forms not with any commitment or intention to win but to begin a political journey with unpredictable outcome. At the end of the day, they were surprised to hear their names announced as winners courtesy of the Otti wave.

It is now obvious that the Obingwa magic result was the confidence of PDP and the reason for the party’s low performance. The party held strongly the conviction that as far as it could manipulate and force INEC to accept and announce the humungous figure from the council, it would always win regardless of the opponents margin of lead. This fact blinded PDP to the possibility of the inevitable day of reckoning, which eventually came on March 22.

The riddle of the mighty Obingwa was solved and it yielded 9,962 votes for PDP and it became clear that the Obingwa result, which Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, the then Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, accepted in 2015 was bogus. Though it was generally conceded then that Ikpeazu was their son, Saturday is a day of worship for majority of them being Adventists. And even if it happened in 2015 because of Ikpeazu, it was unlikely to repeat in 2023, when they had a less stake in the election. And obviously, the Returning Officer, this time, Prof. Nnenna Oti of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, read the mood and saw the pattern of voting and took a firm stand between a slope of slippery lucre and the pedestal of honour and integrity. Certainly, she loved honour more than she feared death, and against threats, intimidation and offer of inducement, she chose the path of honour. Again, in 2015, the people voted and waited for the votes to be counted. Aba North and South federal constituency result could not be compromised which is why APGA won the constituency seat, defeating the incumbent PDP candidate, Uzor Azubuike.

But at the end of the day the controversial Obingwa result was accepted for the governorship, unlike the 2023 where the people, even where the Labour Party did not have agents, waited for the outcome and insisted that the right thing be done. In some cases, the people had to force INEC officials to record and upload the result on the BVAS. In 2015, in spite of the efforts the people made to enthrone APGA succeeded in snatching the victory and nothing happened.

This time the Obi wave overwhelmed them. Pundits contend that though the BVAS helped, it was so far as it was not fed the wrong figure because nothing was left to chance. They argued that results could have been swapped in favour of a particular candidate or party and the BVAS would at the end show what it was fed but for the peoples’ insistence. Some have argued that Otti won the election this time because of the Obi tsunami, which swept the opposition off its path. That is undeniable but it had an interesting pattern; it seemed to target the governorship seat.

The Obi wave, for instance, did not sweep away Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe of APGA in Abia South nor did it touch Orji Uzor Kalu of APC in Abia North. It also did nothing to Ben Kalu, who retained his seat as the member representing Bende federal constituency under the platform of APC. The pattern of voting was actually exciting. While the people of Abia South voted Abaribe for Abia South senatorial seat on the platform of APGA; Aba North and Aba South federal constituency, which is in Abia South Senatorial district, voted the Labour Party candidate against the incumbent PDP member, Chimaobi Ebisike, who was elected to replace the APGA member, late Ossy Prestige. Aba North and Aba South federal constituency has never been easy for the PDP. Perhaps, the cosmopolitan outlook of this constituency accounts for this. Coming this far has not been a tea party for Otti; it takes uncommon determination to make it in spite of the overwhelming odds. It is worthy of note that since Otti made his incursion to the Abia political space, he has not gone back.

The loss of two previous elections (2015 and 2019) did not shake his resolve. Otti is a combination of grit, guts and gravitas. He has been consistently resilient in his resolve to rewrite Abia narrative. His movement from one party to another was clearly a search for a vintage position to actualize the dream and it has eventually paid off. It is interesting to note that almost all the candidates in the contest have congratulated Otti, calling on others not to hesitate to do same. Those who insist on challenging the victory have been advised to rethink their decision because it would amount to exercise in futility. According to them, Otti’s victory is the long awaited new dawn in the Abia political horizon. With election won and lost, the reason for the disenchantment with the PDP is many and multifarious.

It is worrisome that for the first time in the administration of Abia State, salaries of public servants were dichotomized. Government officials, in the glib effort to defend the salary arrears, could come to the open and declare that core ministries are not owed. The implication is that noncore ministries, parastatals and agencies, do not deserve their wages. The argument from the government is that the parastatals and agencies are revenue generating and should function as their private sector counterparts, generate and spend their revenue even to pay your salaries. This appears noble in principle but the government did not prepare the agencies and parastatals for such transition. Until this time, these agencies like the Hospital Management Board, Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Abia Polytechnic, College of Education Technical, Arochukwu and other institutions have had to be sustained by government subvention. So, the sudden change of policy direction caught them unprepared, yet the government stood its ground until salary arrears rose to 14 months and 36 in some cases.

No matter how the government tried to explain it, the salary arrears became the sore point of its eight years tenure. However, the government could not explain the arrears of pensions. It is on record that some of the pensioners earn as paltry as N1,000 monthly yet they can’t be paid even after several verification exercises. Every time they marched on the streets in protest, it was a pitiful spectacle to behold. Little wonder the senior citizens came out to celebrate Otti’s victory. For the eight years of the present administration lasted nothing was said of the gratuity of retirees.

The government also had no explanation for the arrears of salaries of primary and secondary school teachers nor could it convince anyone why local government employees should be owed. Many hold the opinion that beyond the Obi wave and Otti’s resilience, PDP’s underperformance in most sectors was actually the death knell. Otti’s victory was so incontestable that Governor Ikpeazu not only congratulated him but urged other contestants to spare him the litigation distraction, which he went through, an innuendo to Otti’s legal battles against him. Also, the APGA candidate, Prof. Gregory Ibe, not only celebrated the victory but offered to work with Otti. Others like Enyinnaya Nwafor, Sunday Onuoha and Emeka Nwankpa, have equally accepted the outcome of the election and congratulated Otti.

Like this: Like Loading...