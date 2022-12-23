Abia Guber: Opposition parties at crossroads over litigations

IGBEAKU ORJI reports on how intra-party litigations are hampering efforts by some opposition political parties to unseat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State in 2023

As the clock ticks towards the 2023 general elections, one would have expected that the political parties vying for the various elective positions in Abia State, particularly the governorship, should have settled every impediment on the way and direct their energy, resources and time to marshaling out strategies on how to win the election. Rather, some of the parties have energetically embarked on self-destructive mission. Individual politicians appear to take pleasure in show of strength than in working together to win the election. The intrinsic republican nature of the Igbo rather than create positive values of team work has driven a wedge to the aspiration of the parties at clinching the governorship of the state. The notion that “it must be me, I am the best” seems to have destroyed the internal fabric of the parties with the result that some, especially, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) are going into the contest beleaguered. Members of these parties are at a loss as to who their governorship candidates really are. Today it is this candidate, the next he is removed by a court. Some analysts and political observers in the state, who decried the development, are of the view that the opposition parties must know that it is not enough to accuse the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of nonperformance, they must develop a victory strategy through organic unity, cohesion and strength, to dislodge it. While the ensuing state of affairs has given the ruling party the guts to mock the opposition and brag about its unshakable strength to remain in power, one would have thought that individuals who come together to form or belong to a political party are drawn and held together by an ideological string or issues of common interest for which they pulled their resources, experiences, convictions and contacts together to wrest power for the good of society. At the moment, there is no doubt that intra party litigations, intrigues and personal squabbles in some of the opposition parties, have combined to inadvertently work in favour of the ruling party. In 2015, intra party squabble tore APGA apart such that Chief Reagan Ufomba had to form a parallel party apparatchik to that of Dr. Alex Otti.

Till date, the squabble appears inherent, rankling and intractable in the party. After the 2019 election, it became obvious to Otti that it would be futile to take another shot at the governorship seat on the party’s platform. He decided to leave for Labour Party, where he has ran his campaign unchallenged.

That decision was a wise one. It has saved him the present round of sleep disruptions which APGA candidate, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has been subjected to. Otti also seem to have foreseen the scenario in the All Progressive Congress (APC), where he had thought to pursue his aspiration to rule Abia State in 2023. The unfolding scenario has proved that his judgement to leave the party was not only sound but also prescient.

Today members of APC and APGA are confused as to who their candidates really are. Since the primary election that produced Chief Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of APC the party has not known peace. First, Chief Dan Eke went to court to challenge Emenike’s emergence. Next, Dr. Uche Ogah challenged the candidacy of Chief Emenike.

Their grouse is that the election did not comply with the party’s guidelines for the conduct of its primaries. Whereas the party approved direct primaries, they alleged that Emenike’s primary was indirect. The back and forth situation has left the party in a quagmire. While Ikechi Emenike has won several cases in the court on his way to the candidacy of APC and flying the party’s flag, the recent Abuja High Court judgement that nullified his election and recognized Uche Ogah as the authentic APC candidate, has left the party supporters and members more confused. He inaugurated his campaign counçil last week regardless.

Similarly, the crisis in APGA deepens by the day. The emergence of Professor Gregory Ibe did not go down well with some of his party men and co- contestants. Part of their grouse is that until a few months to the party’s primaries, Ibe was a member of the PDP. All the candidates including, General Ijioma, Etigwe Uwa and Sir Chikwe Udensi, participated in the primary in which Prof. Ibe won.

However, it must be stated that when Udensi sensed that the primary was not going in his favour he pulled out and conducted his own primary in another location, where he emerged as the candidate. His primary was a nullity ab initio as it had neither the endorsement of the party’s national secretariat nor the supervision and approval of the electoral umpire, INEC. Since then, the trio of Uwa, Ijioma and Udensi have taken their displeasure with the conduct of the primary to the court to scuttle Ibe’s candidacy.

Penultimate week, an Abuja High Court, in a suit filed by Udensi, ordered a fresh primary within 14 days, an order which Ibe said he has appealed and asked for stay of execution. Though Ibe appears undeterred and unruffled by the roadblocks, such a distraction, by party men, at a time one should be concentrating on the campaigns, is irreconcilable. The hypocrisy of politicians was never more exposed. It has shown that no politician goes into contest with the good of the people, whose support they require to ascend the ladder of political authority, as the consuming agenda.

It has shown how difficult it is for politicians to work together for the common good. No team work, no compromise, yet they want to win, all alone. Selfish interest is always the goal or else why can’t other aspirants support and work with the candidate to get the victory. Meanwhile, the ruling PDP’s candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, had very little or feeble challenge and the campaign had progressed seamlessly. However, it has not been all squabbles and litigations in all the parties. For instance, the candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu has hitherto carried his consultations and campaign without hitches, just like the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, among others, are having uninterrupted campaigns. In the next few months the people would elect their preferred choice candidate and that will end all squabbles, litigations and misgivings.

Hon Mascot Kalu has toured all the wards and local governments areas in the State in a ward round tour. He seems, by all indications good for the office. He comes from Abia North, the zone favoured by the Abia Chatter of Equity. He is young, energetic and experienced having served as Chief of Staff.

