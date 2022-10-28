Abia Guber: Osisioma communities back Kalu

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the 2023 Abia State governorship Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has struck a special place in the heart of the people of Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area with the ward tour which brought him face to face with the people and their needs.

In every community and ward he visited in the area, the people declared that Kalu was the first governorship candidate who cared to visit them with a view to finding solutions to the challenges facing the council if elected. The people promised to reciprocate the gesture with their votes during the election. The people made the promise as Kalu visited four more ABSIEC wards in Osisioma in the company of his running mate, Prof. Osondu Akoma. At the two wards in Amavo – 1 and 17 – the team resolved to make ‘Abia great again’. Kalu and his entourage also called on the traditional rulers of Iyiukwu autonomous community, Eze Chigozie Court. He also visited Umunneise Ward 9, the home of Rev. Victor Chikwe, APP’s House of Assembly candidate for Osisioma North, and rounded off at Umueji ward 15. At the home ward of Chikwe, Mr. Ralph Nwankwo, a retired CSP, lauded him for coming to his community while acknowledging that he is the only governorship candidate that has visited the community to appraise their needs.

