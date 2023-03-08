News

Abia Guber: PDP, campaign council differ over choice of running mate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s campaign council have disagreed over who picks the deputy governorship ticket between the deputy to late Professor Uche Ikonne, Hon Philip Igwe and Dr Jasper Uche who some interests want to run with Okey Ahiwe. While the Deputy Chairman and Acting Publicity Secretary of Abia PDP, Chief Ama Abraham, said Philip Okey Igwe, the member representing Umunneochi in the State House of Assembly, was retained as Deputy to Ahiwe, chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the campaign council and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo, said Jasper Uche is the candidate. Abraham said the National Working Committee has forwarded Igwe’s name to INEC as the deputy governorship candidate. However, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, Chikamnayo denied any problem in the PDP insisting the party had chosen Uche as deputy governorship candidate not Igwe

