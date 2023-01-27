Abia Guber: PDP shortlists 4 names for Ikonne’s replacement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun the process of replacing its late governorship candidate Prof Eleazar Ikonne who died on Wednesday. The party has between Wednesday January 26 and February 8, to conduct fresh governorship primary and forward nominated candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to comply with section 33 of the Electoral Act, 2022. Section 33 of the Electoral Act states that “If after the time for the delivery of nomination paper and before the commencement of the poll, a nominated candidate dies, the Chief National Electoral Commissioner shall, being satisfied of the fact of the death, countermand the poll in which the deceased candidate was to participate and the Commission shall appoint some other convenient date for the election within 14 days.”

The provision also says that INEC shall be notified officially, of the death of the candidate and the timeline fixed for the conduct of fresh primary for the replacement. Director, Voter Education, Mr. Ayodele Aluko, could not confirm if PDP has notified the commission officially.

“We heard about the death but I don’t know if they have communicated officially,” Aluko said in a telephone interview. Chairman, Information and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, could not be reached at the time of filing this report as he could not answer calls placed to his mobile. However, a source within the Abia State chapter of PDP, however, disclosed that officials of the party were already in Abuja, probably to notify the commission. Said the source: “we are on course, we have commenced the process to effect the replacement and I assure you, we will meet the deadline.” According to him, four names who will participate in the fresh primary have been shortlisted.

