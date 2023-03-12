2023 Elections News

Abia Guber Poll: Ahiwe Gets Spiritual Blessings From Mbaka

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka on Sunday blessed the Abia State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sir Okey Ahiwe.

The renowned priest gave his blessing to Ahiwe at the adoration ground, Emene, Enugu State where the Abia PDP governorship candidate worshipped with other adorers.

Sir Ahiwe who is the front runner in the Abia guber race is a Knight of the Catholic Church and recently travelled to Enugu to worship at the Adoration Ministry where Mbaka is the Spiritual Director.

Speaking during the release of blessings, Mbaka said that it is his duty as a Spiritual Father to bless anyone that so desires.

He added that it shall be well with Ahiwe as long as his ambition is to better the welfare of the poor masses of Abia State.

The famous priest went further to advise Abia’s electorate to look very well before making any choice of a new governor.

He stressed that he is very sure that if the Abia electorate can look well, they will know the person that is deserving of the seat of the next governor of the state.

Mbaka said that he is not after the name of any leader, but is only interested in anyone who will use the opportunity to serve to bring joy to the people.

He stressed that the primary duty of leaders is to bring joy to the people that asked them to lead them at all times and prayed for Ahiwe, wishing him well in his ambition.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

ASUU strike continues, meeting with FG ends in deadlock

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ameeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government’s negotiation team held Tuesday has reportedly ended in a deadlock. The striking lecturers had met with the Professor Nimi Briggs Committee, set up by the government, at the National University Commission (NUC) in Abuja with hope of the six-month-old industrial action […]
News

Ebonyi River crash: When mourners became the mourned

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

became the mourned I equally call on all the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, expedite action in unveiling the reason behind the ugly occurrence as I urge drivers to always exercise caution while plying routes In Ebonyi State, it is sorrow, tears and mourning, following the plunging into river of a bus […]
News Top Stories

Fitch: CBN’s action won’t affect First Bank’s profitability

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent dissolution and reconstitution of the boards of FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, will not affect the group’s profitability and asset quality, Fitch Ratings has said. In a statement seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday, the agency said it was rating the bank at B- with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica