Abia Guber Primary: I’ve filed for stay of execution, Ibe tells supporters

Following a court judgement that ordered a fresh gubernatorial primary for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, the party’s candidate Professor Gregory Ibe, has urged his supporters and APGA members in the state not to panic, saying he has filed for stay of execution. Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja High Court, who delivered the judgement in a suit filed by one of the governorship aspirants, Chief Chikwe Udensi, ordered conduct of a fresh primary within 14 days.

This is coming barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Umuahia quashed a suit filed by another aspirant, Gen. Ijioma N. Ijioma, also seeking the nullification of the primary election for lacking in merit. Udensi and Ijioma came third and fourth respectively in the May 29, 2022 primary election won by Professor Ibe, while Etigwe Uwa (SAN) came second. Ibe, in a statement signed by his media aide, Rev. Sleek Ogwo, said that his lawyers had appealed the judgement, adding that he had also secured a stay of execution. Ibe described the legal fireworks against his emergence as antics of the anti-democratic forces holding the state down.

