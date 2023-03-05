Abia Guber Race: Nigeria Christian Youth Forum adopts Mascot Uzor-Kalu

Chief Mascot Uzor- Kalu, the governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in the March 11 2023, Abia State governorship election has been adopted as a consensus candidate by the Nigeria Christian Youth Forum (NCYF), Abia State chapter. At a Press Conference held in Umuahia, Abia State capital yesterday, NCYF explained the choice of Uzor- Kalu as one that came after a painstaking assessment of all the candidates in the governorship race.

NCYF stressed that his wealth of experience, both in the public and private sectors, gave the APP candidate, who is the younger brother of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor- Kalu, an edge over others. Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Comrade John Bosco Ezema, said the APP candidate was the only one among his counterparts that have shown interest in the youth and running of a cabinet that will be inclusive. Ezema noted that a careful perusal of Uzor-Kalu’s manifesto showed that he was the only candidate that proposed convincing solutions to many challenges of Abia State.

Ezema, who read from a prepared text jointly signed by the NCFY President, Eugene Okonta; Secretary, Iyke Okorie and himself, said that Abia Christian youths were convinced that Uzor-Kalu would not let them down. He stressed that Uzor-Kalu talked about the reintegration of sacked non-indigenous Abia workers, a move, he said would enhance regional peace and harmony between Abia people and other affected people from neighbouring South-East states. “The Nigeria Christian Youth forum, Abia State, wishes to make it public that, following a wide opinion sampling, meetings and interactions with the electorates, parties and candidates, who will be participating in the forthcoming election and having studied the manifestos of the eligible candidates, the manifesto and the candidacy of the Action People’s Party, gave us a strong conviction of hope.

“We, therefore, call on all Abians to give him their votes. We believe that he will deliver on the mandate of Abians if given the opportunity to serve. “Last election was marred by a lot of irregularities ranging from falsification and altering of figures, intimidation of voters and disenfranchisement, which was as a result late arrival of materials to respective polling units “However, we use this medium to call on the electorate not to feel dejected, downcast and hopeless. We urge youths especially, to add more zeal in order to avoid a repetition of what happened in some parts of the country during the last election,” the text read in part.

The Forum called on its members across different denominations and political parties and Abia voters, especially the youths to vote en mass for Uzor-Kalu on 11th March 2023. NCYF noted with disappointment, the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to upload results from the polling units during the February 25 polls. It warned the commission against similar occurrences in future polls and alleged that the delays by INEC to transmit results to its server in real-time gave room for the manipulation of the poll results. NCYF, however, urged voters not to be demoralized by the credibility question trailing the last election, assuring it had put in place some measures to checkmate rigging in the March 11 polls.

