Abia Guber: Teachers, civil servants, businessmen back Mascot Kalu

Civil servants, teachers and businessmen have expressed their support for the candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the 2023 Abia State governorship, Chief Mascot Kalu. Following consultations, teachers in particular, testified how Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Mascot’s elder brother and former governor of the state, took care of workers during his tenure from 1999 to 2007. They expressed confidence that things would change for the better if Mascot is elected. Meanwhile, Abians in the Benin Republic have assured Mascot that they will come home to vote for him during the election. Hon. Paul Uche, an elder statesman in Bende, Abia State, said they would demonstrate their support for him by coming home for the election because Mascot has the capacity to transform the state’s economy to join the fast-growing and developing states in the country. Addressing the Abians, who visited him in his Cotonou residence, Uche said Mascot’s decision to join the governorship race is a relief to the people. He said: “I want to thank you all for coming to have dinner with me on a day like this, when we can also discuss issues bothering our people, back home. Abia State is our own, It is wrong for us to sit in another man’s country and fail to contribute our own civic responsibilities needed to give those we left at home a better life. “2023 is not far from now, I urge us all to prepare and return home, our votes this time will count following the new electoral law that has seen INEC introduce the BVAS. We should try our best and do our part by going home to add our voices and values to the history of removing inexperienced leaders for Abia to move forward. “Mascot Kalu is not just our son from Bende; he’s also very qualified to be governor in Abia State. He’s young, vibrant, welleducated and also has international records and experiences in improving Abia State. Hon. Mascot Kalu is an investor in human and structural stabilities as he also has the economic ideologies Abians need. We have no objections that Mascot will do better than the governors Abians had elected in the past.”

