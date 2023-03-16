Abia Guber: Traditional Rulers Endorse APP Candidate, Mascot Kalu

With just 48 hours to the governorship election in Abia State, the Council of Abia North Traditional Rulers has endorsed the candidature of Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu (KSJI) of the Action Peoples Party (APP) as the state’s governorship candidate.

The Traditional Monarchs who spoke on Thursday said Kalu’s endorsement is a symbolic demonstration of the determination of the people of Abia North to see that power returns to the Senatorial District.

Performing the traditional rituals of the endorsement at Ebem Ohafia on behalf of the Ndi-Eze Abia North, His Majesty Elder Eze S. A. Okorie, the Udereze II of Ebem Ohafia, who is the immediate past deputy of the Abia North Traditional Ruler Council, in synergy with some selected traditional rulers representing the five local governments of the senatorial district, unequivocally declared:

“You are a true son of Abia North and we know the family that you come from. In all sincerity of purpose, we endorse you for the governorship position. Go, soar like an eagle, and reclaim what belongs to us.”

The traditional rulers noted that the endorsement is precipitated by their careful observation of what is happening in the state’s polity and thorough examination of all the governorship candidates from the zone.

In their belief, the overall scheme of things favours Chief Kalu of the APP, whom they described as the most formidable candidate of the Abia North extraction, who is still young, experienced, and can wrestle power from the ruling PDP.

The traditional rulers also called on the people of the zone not to mistake the Labour Party’s candidate, Dr Alex Otti as an Abia North son, while adding that the health condition of APGA’s candidate, Prof. Greg Ibe, makes it difficult for them to support.

With the purported threats of life by the ruling PDP to anybody that votes against its governorship candidate, the traditional rulers sued for peace and reminded them that the people of Old Bende are known warriors that cannot be cowed and dispossessed of what belongs to them.

They, therefore, cautioned the ruling PDP to allow a sleeping dog to lie for the peace and unity of the state.

Earlier, in his address to the traditional rulers, the APP governorship candidate said that he has the experience, and capacity, and is well prepared to reclaim the governorship position for the people of Abia North and that the people should not allow the position to slip away.

According to him, if for anything the position sleeps away, Abia North could be relegated in the political landscape of Abia state.

The former Abia state Chief of Staff, counting on his experience, said he has what it takes to fix the state while acknowledging the enterprising skill of his people and stressing that if the state is fixed, it would be to the advantage of the people.

“I know the enterprising and adventurous traits of our people, as our investments are found in every part of Abia State.

“So, I understand that we are born traders, and if the state is fixed, we can expand our coast and business empires.”

Like this: Like Loading...