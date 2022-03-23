Politics

Abia Guber: Ukwa-Ngwa youths warn parties

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

The Supreme Council of Ukwa-Ngwa Youths has warned that any political party that fails to zone its 2023 governorship ticket to Ukwa Ngwa political bloc of Abia State will lose the election.

President of the group, Dannie Ubani, who gave the warning, said any of the major parties that decides to zone its governorship ticket to Ukwa-Ngwa bloc will get the support of the people of the area in the forthcoming governorship election.

Ubani, who stated this during the Ukwa- Ngwa socio-economic and political conclave, which took place in Aba, tagged: “Ike Nkwu 2022.” The event saw Ukwa- Ngwa intelligentsia, clergy, business moguls and political leaders, converging to deliberate on issues affecting their area.

He insisted that 2023 is the turn of the Ukwa-Ngwa land to take another eight years at the governorship position to bring them at par with their counterparts from Old-Bende political bloc, who occupied the seat for 16 uninterrupted years.

New Telegraph reports that the battle for power rotation in Abia State is on the front burner as the major two political blocs, Ukwa-Ngwa and Old-Bende are insisting on producing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s successor.

Rising from the Aba gathering, the Supreme Council of Ukwa-Ngwa Youths, the apex body of all youths in the nine local government areas of Ukwa-Ngwa political bloc, took a stand that it will not support any party that fields a candidate from outside their area.

According to Ubani, any political party that deprives the Ukwa-Ngwa people of the privilege of flying its ticket will forfeit the massive support and votes from Ukwa- Ngwa people, who have nine out of 17 local government areas of the Abia State.

His words: “Political parties are vehicles through which political aspirations are actualized. We are making a clarion call and demand that for any political party to have the prospects, the hope and the promises of winning the next governorship election in Abia State, such political party should show seriousness by committing itself to the ideals of fairness, justice and fair play by zoning its governorship ticket exclusively to Ukwa-Ngwa land.

 

“But should any of them deprive Ukwa- Ngwa people of the privilege of flying its ticket; that means it has forfeited the mass support and votes from Ukwa-Ngwa people.

 

The rule of the game is you rub my back, I rub yours. Our stand is that the next governor will build on the foundation laid by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. In line with the Abia Charter of Equity, no other people deserve the governorship than Ukwa-Ngwa people.

 

“We are engaging in a moment of introspection and stocktaking. We want to evaluate and analyze where we are coming from and where we are in order to project into the realm of where we need to be.

 

“Our mascot, palm fruit, symbolizes our huge population and our strength in unity. It also typifies the power of cohesion. It connotes our demographic advantage and its inherent leverage as we gravitate once again in the same direction as we did in 2015 and 2019.

 

“The thorns in the palm fruit symbolize the fierceness of youth energy. What we are pushing is geared and tailor-made for the benefit of the larger majority – the masses. So, we are making a clarion call, not just for our interest, but for the interest of the larger Abia society and that of the political parties.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

